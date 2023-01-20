And where are the ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES THAT DEFINITELY NEED TO BE PRESSED ON THESE HATE -FULL Criminals? It sounds like if one of those kids hit there heads got slammed and was in severe critical condition that the little nasty hateful criminals would just let them die ! EVERYONE of the little criminals must be charged with attempted murder , and every charge possible because they have earned every legal charge ! Toss the book at them with every criminal charge possible!
Omg ! Thank god the young lady interfered! She no doubt saved several young lives ! A huge thank you to the mom & Daughter hero’s who acted to protect victims! These days not many great super heroes left in the world! I definitely pray the mom & Daughter team heal and recover and I’m sure that will stay in both their minds forever! For the children who almost got killed I pray they and their families heal and are ok and safe ! Hopefully maybe the law enforcement will set up a self defense class or some system for kids to defend themselves against criminals!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the WinterL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghostEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Comments / 7