A juvenile who took two handguns from his older brother said he did so to scare other children he was in a dispute with. The incident took place on Jan. 17 when the Flagler County Sheriff's Office received a call from a man saying that his child had gone to Holland Park to fight other juveniles; he later called back saying two firearms were missing from the home. Deputies went to both the residence and Holland Park in order prevent a potentially deadly situation, a press release from FCSO said.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO