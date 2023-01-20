ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theelectricgf.com

Great Falls library goes live with statewide partner program Feb. 1

On Feb. 1, the Great Falls Public Library will go live with the Montana Shared Catalog Partners Resource Sharing Group, known simply as Partners. As a member of the Partners, Great Falls library patrons will be able to place holds on items owned by any of the Partner libraries—more than tripling the number of items available to the community.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Library hosting ‘fibershed’ program

The Great Falls Public Library is hosting a presentation on the “Montana Fibershed-Connecting Montana Folks with Montana Fiber” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26. “Montana Fibershed seeks to educate Montanans on the benefits of a place-based, local fiber system. A parallel concept to the local food movement, this local cloth movement highlights the origins of our fiber and clothing. Just like our food, our natural-fiber clothing also comes from the land,” according to the library.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPS rebidding Sunnyside, Meadow Lark projects

Great Falls Public Schools going back out for bid for projects at Sunnyside and Meadow Lark elementary schools. The projects were identified for American Rescue Plan Act, federal COVID relief, funds during an October 2021 GFPS board meeting. The district bid the projects earlier, but the bids exceeded the budgets...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Emerald City Casino demolition; West Bank Landing permits submitted; no, there’s not a Chik-fil-A under construction; Baatz project progressing; Zadick wrestling club; Wellness406 open; Family Affair reopens; local chef on Food Network; Rise Athletics teams place nationally

Demolition has begun on the former Emerald City Casino at the corner of 10th Avenue South and 17th Street. The owners acquired the neighboring former Carriage Trade Dry Cleaner building and that building is also being demolished. City staff received and approved demolition permits for both buildings. The owners are...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City planning board OKs 252-unit apartment complex on east side

The city planning board voted unanimously during their Jan. 24 meeting to recommend approval, zoning and the preliminary plat for a 252-unit apartment complex planned for the east side. The developer, Discovery Meadows Inc., is requesting to annex and zone 6.63 acres at 5123 7th St. N., at the northwest...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Montana Talks

YOU CAN BUY THIS GREAT FALLS, MONTANA HOME FOR 3.2 MILLION.

This home has been listed on Zillow for only three days and it already has nearly 1500 views. This home is listed for $3,200.000 and if you put 20% down, your monthly payment would be around $16,035 a month. That includes about $2500 a month in property taxes and another $1200 in insurance. There is no mortgage insurance....lol.
GREAT FALLS, MT
ecitybeat.com

Shots Ring Out In Great Falls, Red Tape Reduction, And More

Our weekly feature highlighting a few of the latest and most interesting local and national news items from various sources. Man arrested for firing a gun in Great Falls neighborhood, from KFBB:. Governor Gianforte begins legislative effort to cut MT red tape, from NBC Montana:. https://nbcmontana.com/news/local/legislative-curtain-opens-on-gianfortes-red-tape-relief-push#. Cascade County Sheriff’s Office...
GREAT FALLS, MT

