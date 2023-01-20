Read full article on original website
Great Falls library goes live with statewide partner program Feb. 1
On Feb. 1, the Great Falls Public Library will go live with the Montana Shared Catalog Partners Resource Sharing Group, known simply as Partners. As a member of the Partners, Great Falls library patrons will be able to place holds on items owned by any of the Partner libraries—more than tripling the number of items available to the community.
Library hosting ‘fibershed’ program
The Great Falls Public Library is hosting a presentation on the “Montana Fibershed-Connecting Montana Folks with Montana Fiber” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26. “Montana Fibershed seeks to educate Montanans on the benefits of a place-based, local fiber system. A parallel concept to the local food movement, this local cloth movement highlights the origins of our fiber and clothing. Just like our food, our natural-fiber clothing also comes from the land,” according to the library.
GFPS rebidding Sunnyside, Meadow Lark projects
Great Falls Public Schools going back out for bid for projects at Sunnyside and Meadow Lark elementary schools. The projects were identified for American Rescue Plan Act, federal COVID relief, funds during an October 2021 GFPS board meeting. The district bid the projects earlier, but the bids exceeded the budgets...
Business Bites: Emerald City Casino demolition; West Bank Landing permits submitted; no, there’s not a Chik-fil-A under construction; Baatz project progressing; Zadick wrestling club; Wellness406 open; Family Affair reopens; local chef on Food Network; Rise Athletics teams place nationally
Demolition has begun on the former Emerald City Casino at the corner of 10th Avenue South and 17th Street. The owners acquired the neighboring former Carriage Trade Dry Cleaner building and that building is also being demolished. City staff received and approved demolition permits for both buildings. The owners are...
City planning board OKs 252-unit apartment complex on east side
The city planning board voted unanimously during their Jan. 24 meeting to recommend approval, zoning and the preliminary plat for a 252-unit apartment complex planned for the east side. The developer, Discovery Meadows Inc., is requesting to annex and zone 6.63 acres at 5123 7th St. N., at the northwest...
Fire at a Great Falls motel displaces occupants
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Airway Motel in southwest Great Falls on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
YOU CAN BUY THIS GREAT FALLS, MONTANA HOME FOR 3.2 MILLION.
This home has been listed on Zillow for only three days and it already has nearly 1500 views. This home is listed for $3,200.000 and if you put 20% down, your monthly payment would be around $16,035 a month. That includes about $2500 a month in property taxes and another $1200 in insurance. There is no mortgage insurance....lol.
Great Falls chef will be featured on the Food Network
Mike Hallahan, chef and part-owner of Enbar and The Block in Great Falls, will appear on an episode of "Guy’s Grocery Games"
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
GFPD announces that K-9 'Hondo' has died
"We are saddened to report 12 year-old retired K9 Hondo crossed the rainbow bridge a few days ago. Please keep Hondo's handler, retired MPO John Green, and his family, in your prayers."
Shots Ring Out In Great Falls, Red Tape Reduction, And More
Our weekly feature highlighting a few of the latest and most interesting local and national news items from various sources. Man arrested for firing a gun in Great Falls neighborhood, from KFBB:. Governor Gianforte begins legislative effort to cut MT red tape, from NBC Montana:. https://nbcmontana.com/news/local/legislative-curtain-opens-on-gianfortes-red-tape-relief-push#. Cascade County Sheriff’s Office...
Court documents released for Great Falls homicide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body in his yard.
