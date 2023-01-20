Read full article on original website
Man City vs Arsenal - FA Cup 4th round: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Man City vs Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round including how to watch on TV, live stream, team news, predicted lineups and prediction.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make impact on Al Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited Al Nassr debut on Sunday in a 1-0 win at home to Al-Ettifaq.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - Copa del Rey: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils put one foot in Carabao Cup final
Player ratings from the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Nottingham Forest & Man Utd
Man Utd’s next six Premier League fixtures compared with Arsenal, Man City and rivals
Manchester United's upcoming Premier League schedule and how it compares to their closest rivals in the table.
Liverpool's best Champions League moments - ranked
Liverpool's best Champions League moments - ranked.
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Man City title challenge
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 21
The best goals from gameweek 21 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Barcelona's quest to win a record 32nd Copa del Rey continues with a quarter-final against Real Sociedad. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Nottingham Forest and Man Utd at the City Ground.
Is Dusan Vlahovic the perfect striker for Erik ten Hag's Man Utd? | The Promised Land
Is Dusan Vlahovic the perfect striker for Erik ten Hag's Man Utd? | The Promised Land
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
Predicting Eddie Howe's starting XI for Newcastle's trip to Southampton for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
How to watch the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on TV and live stream
Coppa Italia coverage is limited worldwide, but here's how calcio fans can watch the upcoming quarter-final ties.
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool & Chelsea rebuilds
Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Liverpool's rebuild won't be completed 'overnight' as they are unable to freely spend on players the way that Chelsea are.
Leeds confirm appointment of former Man Utd assistant manager
Leeds confirm the appointment of former Manchester United assistant manager Chris Armas in a similar role.
Kirsty Hanson reflects on the Casey Stoney philosophy that still benefits Man Utd
Kirsty Hanson discusses former manager Casey Stoney's lasting legacy at Man Utd for the When Sunday Comes podcast.
When is the 2023 Carabao Cup final? Date, kick-off time and draw
The details regarding the 2023 Carabao Cup final. When is it, what time is kick-off and who's playing?
Newcastle confident of beating Chelsea to Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are confident of sealing a deal for Anthony Gordon and talks are progressing with Everton over a deal, 90min understands.
