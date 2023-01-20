If you’ve been to a post-film-screening Q&A, you know how dreadful they can be. Audience questions are truly lawless — often, they’re not even questions at all — ranging from bizarre interpretations to sycophantic praise. But one audience member at a recent post-screening Q&A actually used his time at the mic wisely. After the Sundance premiere of “Landscape with Invisible Hand,” a man asked the producers and festival programmers if they “found it ironic” to have this film, which is about a young artist who finds himself exploited by the upper crust, debut at an independent film festival, despite its backing from major studios like Annapurna Pictures and MGM.

2 HOURS AGO