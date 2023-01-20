Read full article on original website
‘When It Melts’ Director Veerle Baetens Explains Why Uncomfortable Films Are Needed Now – ‘[Life’s] Not All Disney’
Sundance 2023: ”We need to keep on showing stories that matter,“ Baetens told TheWrap. Best known for playing a bluegrass-singing mother with an ill daughter in the Oscar-nominated “The Broken Circle Breakdown” and a relentless cop on the television show “Code 37,” actress Veerle Baetens donned a director’s cap for her feature debut “When it Melts.”
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
‘The Daily Show': Wanda Sykes Mocks Trump for Not Knowing Silk at Diamond’s Funeral: ‘Diamond’s Dead But I’m Gonna Bury Silk’ (Video)
Twice impeached former president Donald Trump delivered a eulogy for Diamond this week, one half of the singing duo “Diamond and Silk,” who became a mainstay at Trump rallies. But “The Daily Show” guest host Wanda Sykes is pretty sure his eulogy killed both women. Diamond...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
‘Starling Girl’ Star Eliza Scanlen Explains How Film Caused Her to Look at Her Own Adolescence Differently (Video)
Sundance 2023: ”I didn’t like the feeling of being desire,“ Scanlen told TheWrap. There are several features at this year’s Sundance Film Festival exploring young women on the threshold of going from girl to woman. One of them, director Laurel Parmet’s “The Starling Girl,” examines that transition through the lens of a teenager, played by “Little Women’s” Eliza Scanlen, growing up in a Christian fundamentalist community.
Meyers Mocks George Santos’ Claim He Survived Assassination Attempt: ‘Always Someone Gunning for’ a Volleyball Star (Video)
Another big claim from George Santos has surfaced, this time saying he survived an assassination attempt. And, like most of the other things he’s said about his life, Seth Meyers is pretty sure Santos is lying about this one. On Monday, Rachel Maddow shared a video of Santos appearing...
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin ‘Couldn’t Be More Thrilled’ Over 8 ‘Elvis’ Oscar Noms – But One Had Them ‘Screaming and Crying’
“Elvis” has re-entered the building. Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic biography, which was a major hit when it premiered in theaters this past summer (and will be back in theaters starting this weekend), picked up eight Oscar nominations Tuesday, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler’s uncanny transformation into The King. It also netted Catherine Martin, Luhrmann’s wife and creative collaborator, three nominations – for Best Picture (she was a producer), costume design and production design (a recognition shared with Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn). That’s a whole lot of shaking going on.
‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Review: Sci-Fi Adaptation Pulls Its Punches
If you’ve been to a post-film-screening Q&A, you know how dreadful they can be. Audience questions are truly lawless — often, they’re not even questions at all — ranging from bizarre interpretations to sycophantic praise. But one audience member at a recent post-screening Q&A actually used his time at the mic wisely. After the Sundance premiere of “Landscape with Invisible Hand,” a man asked the producers and festival programmers if they “found it ironic” to have this film, which is about a young artist who finds himself exploited by the upper crust, debut at an independent film festival, despite its backing from major studios like Annapurna Pictures and MGM.
‘Real Housewives’ Star Lisa Barlow Has Mixed Feelings About Canceled Jen Shah Sitdown: ‘It’s Complicated’
TheWrap caught up with Lisa Barlow in Park City ahead of Wednesday’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion. The Queen of Sundance had plenty of thoughts about the Season 3 ender, where Barlow will appear alongside Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. One castmate that won’t be at the reunion is Jen Shah, who chose not to attend after being sentenced earlier this month to 6.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding hundreds of people via a telemarketing scheme.
Netflix CEOs Defend Cancelling Fan-Favorite Series: ‘We Have Never Canceled a Successful Show’
Netflix’s new co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have addressed a major elephant in the room: the streamer’s decision to cancel fan-favorite TV shows. Among the most recent cancellations that have sparked outrage on social media are “1899,” “Inside Job,” and “Warrior Nun.” However, Sarandos maintained while speaking to Bloomberg’s Screentime newsletter that the company has “never canceled a successful show.”
Kristen Bell, Serena Williams, Lil Rel Howery and More Join Cast of ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’
The upcoming sequel to “PAW Patrol” is getting a slew of new cast members. Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, Mckenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Finn Lee-Epp as Ryder, and Serena Williams will be joining the voice cast for the upcoming Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures release. “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” with a score composed by Pinar Toprak, will debut exclusively in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023.
‘Aftersun’ Star Paul Mescal’s ‘Immense Love’ for Co-Star Frankie Corio Helped Him Play a Young Father
Months into the release of “Aftersun,” Paul Mescal is still pleasantly surprised when someone approaches him about the it. “It’s one of those things [where] it’s so small and so intimate that you’re like, ‘God, I hope that resonates,’” the actor recalled in an interview with TheWrap. “And the last couple of months have just been a testament to the fact that it has.”
Sundance: MUBI Nabs ‘Passages’ for Theatrical Release
Ira Sachs’ latest feature film, ‘Passages,’ has been acquired by MUBI for all distribution rights in the U.S., UK, Ireland and Latin America. “Passages” will be released theatrically in 2023. The picture, set in modern-day Paris, concerns a filmmaker who impulsively has an affair with...
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: All-Star Rom-Com Makes You Wish They Hadn’t
Two married couples, both in the upper echelons of middle-aged. Each couple is bored and disinterested in their own way: he’s too nice, she’s too uptight; he’s too caddish, she’s too wanton. In their desperation, these spouses drift into affairs — sexual, emotional, somewhere in between — all of which are allowed to go under the radar until, that is, their kids decide they maybe, kind of, sort of, just might want to marry each other. Then it all blows up in their faces.
‘Flora and Son’ Director John Carney Says Film Spotlights the Art of Music in Era When ‘We’ve Forgotten’ It (Video)
The director asserts his new film reaffirms his belief that music can save someone’s life. “Flora and Son” director John Carney, who has made a niche for himself in films that tackle what music means to people, used his own mother as inspiration for his latest project at Sundance, which has sold to Apple for over $20 million.
Sony Lands Worldwide Rights to Sundance 2023 Favorite ‘A Little Prayer’
Following a glowing reception in its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Sony has acquired worldwide rights to the drama “A Little Prayer,” an individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap. While specifics of the deal haven’t been disclosed, it’s said to be in the 7 figure range.
New Line Nabs ‘Barbarian’ Filmmaker Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons’ After Intense Multi-Studio Bidding War
After an intense multi-studio bidding war, New Line Cinema has acquired the original screenplay “Weapons” from the filmmaking team behind the award-winning horror thriller “Barbarian,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The project is from writer/director Zach Cregger, who will also produce alongside...
‘Little Richard’ Director on Rock Legend’s Struggle With His Own Identity (Video)￼
Richard Wayne Penniman, known in rock legend as Little Richard, is the subject of a new documentary from Lisa Cortés, director of “All In: The Fight for Democracy.” Going from voter suppression to the origins of rock might seem like a leap, but Cortés told TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival that she wanted to explore the life of a musician who created a form of music that has been whitewashed for decades.
T.R. Knight Joins Indie Drama ‘Sydney vs. Sean,’ From Director Gavin Michael Booth (Exclusive)
“Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Flight Attendant” star T.R. Knight and actress-comedian Arden Myrin (“Shameless,” “Insatiable”) have joined the cast of the indie drama “Sydney Vs. Sean.”. From director Gavin Michael Booth, “Sydney Vs. Sean” stars Janel Parrish and Ryan Powers weaves...
