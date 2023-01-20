Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
operawire.com
Dutch National Opera Announces Opera Forward Festival 2023
The Dutch National Opera has announced the Opera Forward Festival 2023, which will take place between March 3-12, 2023. It all kicks off with the world premiere of Alexander Raskatov’s “Animal Farm,” directed by Damiano Michielietto. Bassem Akiki conducts a cast starring Gennady Bezzubenkov, Misha Kiria, Michael Gniffke, James Kryshak, Germán Olvera, Karl Laquit, Artem Krutko, Helena Rasker, Maya Gour, Elena Vassilieva, Holly Flack, Karl Laquit, Marcel Beekman, and Francis van Broekhuizen.
operawire.com
Semperoper Dresden to Present ‘Attila’ for First Time Ever
Semperoper Dresden is set to present a concert performance of Verdi’s “Attila” for the first time in the company’s history. The famed Verdi opera will feature Georg Zeppenfeld, Andrzej Dobber, Anna Smirnova, Tomislav Mužek, Timothy Oliver, and Tilmann Rönnebeck, under the baton of Jordi Bernàcer.
operawire.com
Opéra National de Paris 2022-23 Review: Il Trovatore
Judit Kutasi Shines in Problematic Staging of Verdi’s Middle Period Masterpiece. This review is for the performance of January 21, 2023. Unearthing the bodies of “Il Trovatore,” La Fura dels Baus and Àlex Ollé found the first great war. This is not a literary metaphor used by this pedantic critic, but what actually was presented in the stage. Large tombs are raised and lowered into rows of graves on the stage while the action is transposed to the bloody first world war. There are gas masks, guns, but also knives and swords in combat. It is a clash of worlds.
operawire.com
PROTOTYPE Festival 2023 Review: note to a friend
Japan Society Presents World Premiere of Opera Based on Ryunosuke Akutagawa’s Texts. (Credit: Richard Termine) Japan Society, as part of Beth Morrison and Kristin Marting’s PROTOTYPE Festival 2023, presented the world premiere of Composer David Lang and Director Yoshi Oida’s newest opera, “note to a friend,” on January 12th, 14th and 15th.
operawire.com
Flea Theater 2023 Review: Both Eyes Open
One of the numerous illusions about United States history among Americans is that the country is the ultimate force for good in the world, “a shining city upon a hill,” as President Ronald Reagan declared. We believe in the fiction of rugged individualism, exceptionalism, the solitary figure on horseback with a six-shooter and a Remington, and our unassailable goodness.
operawire.com
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
(Credit: Javier del Real) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its performance of “Aida” on Jan. 24. The company said that Jorge de León will sing the role of Radamès instead of Jonas Kaufmann. De León recently performed the role of Radamès at...
Comments / 0