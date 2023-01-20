ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Town of Marion to Remove Century-Old Tree Near Memorial Park

The Town of Marion is removing a large spruce tree believed to be over a century old from the area between the Elizabeth Taber Library and the Sippican Elementary School, in a space created to memorialize four deceased students. The work is expected to begin on Monday, January 30. “When...
MARION, MA
1420 WBSM

Boston Named New Home of LEGO North American Headquarters

The LEGO Group is moving its North American headquarters to Massachusetts. The company – headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut since 1975 – has selected Boston as its new host city. A press release from the company says the move would support the business's long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

WBSM Remembers Longtime Caller ‘Chuck’ After His Passing

We at WBSM were saddened to learn that longtime caller “Chuck” has passed away. He passed away last Tuesday, December 17, at his home in New Bedford. He was 69 years old. Chuck’s actual name was Charles Moszczenski, and he was born in Acushnet and lived his entire life in New Bedford. He graduated from New Bedford High and received his Master’s degree from Southeastern Massachusetts University (the current UMass Dartmouth).
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill

New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Resident Jenny Slate in Movie With Most Oscar Noms

Jenny Slate might be the most talked-about Dartmouth resident after the Academy Awards nominations came out Tuesday morning. The actress, comedian and author has a colorful role in the most-nominated film of the year, the ensemble-driven sci-fi success Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Milton native, also known for her...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy