Acushnet Elementary School Gets ‘Wonderful’ Recognition for Hard Work of Students and Staff
Acushnet Elementary School students and staff have much to celebrate. The school was recognized Jan. 25 as one of only two in Massachusetts to receive a distinguished designation from the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators. ESEA is short for Elementary and Secondary Education Act. Students filing into the...
Town of Marion to Remove Century-Old Tree Near Memorial Park
The Town of Marion is removing a large spruce tree believed to be over a century old from the area between the Elizabeth Taber Library and the Sippican Elementary School, in a space created to memorialize four deceased students. The work is expected to begin on Monday, January 30. “When...
Small Grant Program Has Big Impact in Greater New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The United Way of Greater New Bedford is announcing the 2023 Changemaker Grant program. For many years it was known as the Mini-Grant Program, doling out small amounts of money to groups of people in the community for improvement projects around the area. The United Way's Vice President of Marketing...
Mardi Gras Music Fundraiser for New Bedford Boys and Girls Club [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Southcoast Brass Band is staging a fundraiser on Mardi Gras ("Fat Tuesday") on February 25 to benefit the New Bedford Boys and Girls Club. Dr. Michael Rocha, a cardiologist at Hawthorne Medical Associates in Dartmouth and a founding member of the Southcoast Brass Band, has a special place in his heart for the Boys and Girls Club.
Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth
It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls and decadent desserts daily.
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Wins National Award for Local Arts Leadership
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has long been an advocate of the arts and culture scene in New Bedford, and this past week he was honored by the U.S. Conference of Mayors for his dedication to the arts and ensuring their promotion. Mitchell was awarded the National Award for Local...
When the Commonwealth Raided Fairhaven and Fall River Internet Cafes
Casino gaming has been legal in Massachusetts since then-Governor Deval Patrick signed the Expanded Gaming Act into law on November 22, 2011. Months before Patrick acted, Fall River City Councilor Leo Pelletier launched a gaming venture of his own. Pelletier, who was then and is currently a member of the...
Boston Named New Home of LEGO North American Headquarters
The LEGO Group is moving its North American headquarters to Massachusetts. The company – headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut since 1975 – has selected Boston as its new host city. A press release from the company says the move would support the business's long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO...
WBSM Remembers Longtime Caller ‘Chuck’ After His Passing
We at WBSM were saddened to learn that longtime caller “Chuck” has passed away. He passed away last Tuesday, December 17, at his home in New Bedford. He was 69 years old. Chuck’s actual name was Charles Moszczenski, and he was born in Acushnet and lived his entire life in New Bedford. He graduated from New Bedford High and received his Master’s degree from Southeastern Massachusetts University (the current UMass Dartmouth).
HOME Tackles New Bedford Housing Issues [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford needs more housing. That's the feeling of Carl Alves, a member of a community coalition Housing Options for Momentum and Equity, better known as HOME. Alves stopped by Townsquare Sunday this week to discuss the city's housing crisis, and what HOME is doing to address it. Alves said...
This New Bedford Dog Is No Longer Thriving in a Foster Setting [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Another week, another animal to adopt. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are waiting for the perfect family. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we share their stories. This week, we head to Lighthouse Animal Shelter in New Bedford where a young dog needs someone to cheer him up.
New Bedford Woman Wins $1 Million State Lottery Prize
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford woman who picked up a $1 million prize in the state lottery last week will be using the cash to pay for her daughter's college — and her own college loans. Edna Soares won the prize playing the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Emeralds...
New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill
New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Dartmouth Resident Jenny Slate in Movie With Most Oscar Noms
Jenny Slate might be the most talked-about Dartmouth resident after the Academy Awards nominations came out Tuesday morning. The actress, comedian and author has a colorful role in the most-nominated film of the year, the ensemble-driven sci-fi success Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Milton native, also known for her...
New Bedford’s Buttonwood Park Zoo Wants Your Dying Christmas Trees
New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo wants those dying Christmas trees before you put them out on the curb. If you haven't taken down your tree, or if you have it sitting in your yard or on the roadside hoping the trash guys will pick it up, there's another option you might not have thought about.
New Bedford City Officials Weigh In on Ash Street Jail Closing Plan
A week ago, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux made a bombshell announcement on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he has a plan to close New Bedford's controversial Ash Street Jail and relocate the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility, which is located on the BCSO main campus in Dartmouth. In...
The First Openly Gay Member of Congress Was From Massachusetts
The first openly gay member of the Congress of the United States was from Massachusetts – and it wasn't Barney Frank. The first openly gay member of Congress was Rep. Gerry Eastman Studds, a Democrat. Studds was born in Mineola, Nassau County, New York, on May 12, 1937. According...
Middleboro Is Getting Some Serious BBQ With New Sarcastic Swine Spot
Get ready to go hog wild, as one of Southeastern Massachusetts’ favorite BBQ restaurants is expanding to a second location. Abington’s Sarcastic Swine Restaurant & Catering is opening a satellite location in South Middleboro. The new Sarcastic Swine BBQ South will be located inside of the Capeway Convenience...
Police: Boy escapes Attleboro group home, stabs someone
Police said a boy escaped from a state-run group home over the weekend and stabbed someone several communities away.
