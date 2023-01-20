ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close

By Riley Carroll
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Library District is testing all 15 of their library locations for methamphetamine contamination after three Denver-area libraries closed due to contamination in the last few weeks.

"Our concern of course is our staff. The health and safety of our staff and the public that uses our libraries," Gary Syling, Chief Facilities Management Officer for PPLD said.

Though there have been no reports of meth in the PPLD locations, library officials said they have heard of the problem and want to be proactive.

"My understanding is that the contamination happens from the drug being smoked and individuals seek out the privacy of bathroom stalls to do this," Syling said.

PPLD said if there were to be a contamination, they would reach out to the state health department for further guidance and likely follow similar protocol to the Denver-area libraries.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

