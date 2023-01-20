Read full article on original website
WSLS
14-year-old arrested following threat made in connection with E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:47 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a threatening phone call made to E.C. Glass High School, according to Lynchburg police. Authorities say at around 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, LPD began an investigation after a school staff member reported receiving a threatening phone call.
WSLS
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting at Leehy Manor Apartments in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have released more information on an officer-involved shooting that they say happened in Southwest Roanoke on Wednesday morning. Roanoke Police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW and found a man outside on a sidewalk. Authorities said the officer...
South Boston Police investigate shooting in Washington Avenue area
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The South Boston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on January 25. Police say the incident happened in the College Street and Washington Avenue area on Tuesday night. Reports say, during the shooting, vehicles were hit by gunfire. There are no reported injuries at this time. South Boston […]
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police investigating shootings that injured two people
Charlottesville Police are investigating shooting incidents reported on Monday and in the early-morning hours on Tuesday that each injured one person. CPD responded at 10 p.m. Monday to a shots fired report in the area of Sixth Street and Garrett Street. This incident resulted in the injury of one male juvenile; the victim has since been treated and released from UVA Medical Center.
WDBJ7.com
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon following the investigation of a threatening phone call to E. C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Shortly after 8 a.m. January 25, 2023, Lynchburg Police began investigating when a staff member at the school reported receiving a threatening phone call. The caller said he was armed and wanted to harm the school principal, according to the school district. E. C. Glass was placed on lockdown and officers responded to the school to search the building.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in custody for apartment shooting also charged for 2021 Lynchburg homicide
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Markeem Devante Dance, 23 of Lynchburg, was charged Tuesday in connection with the homicide of Erica Jade Boykin from June 14, 2021, in the parking lot of Family Dollar on Fort Avenue. Dance was already in custody for charges in a malicious wounding case at the...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police charge man in connection to 2021 murder
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has reported it has arrested a man for a murder from 2021. On Tuesday, Jan. 23 the Lynchburg Police Department Detectives arrested Markeem Devante Dance, 23, in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Erica Jade Boykin. The shooting happened at a Family Dollar on Fort Avenue on June 14, 2021. Boykin was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating breaking and entering incident
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred on January 23. Around 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies received a call about a breaking and entering incident at a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. Officials believe the home was broken into between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., during which several firearms were stolen.
WDBJ7.com
Fentanyl seized, man arrested in Roanoke drug investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested and drugs were seized from a Roanoke home as part of a drug investigation. Investigators arrested DeAngelo Omer Baker, 34 of Roanoke, and he was charged with Attempting to Distribute/Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, two counts of Possession of Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 substance with Intent to Distribute. Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that injured juvenile
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Garrett Street and Sixth Street SE. A juvenile male was hurt but is in stable condition. At this time,...
wfirnews.com
Update: more details on officer involved shooting in Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD 1:30pm) Roanoke Police Officer involved in officer-involved shooting on Stratford Park Drive SW, Virginia State Police handling investigation. On January 25, 2023 at approximately 7:19 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Dispatch Center of a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW. An officer responded to the scene and located an adult male outside on a sidewalk in the area. The officer attempted to speak with the man, who appeared to be agitated. The man grew more aggressive, made several threats to “kill” the officer, and ignored the officer’s attempts at de-escalation. The male subject produced a knife and began moving towards the officer, who continued attempts to verbally deescalate the situation while backing away from the male subject.
wfxrtv.com
E. C. Glass High School on lockdown
The Lynchburg City School (LCS) has reported that E. C. Glass High School is currently on lockdown. The Lynchburg City School (LCS) has reported that E. C. Glass High School is currently on lockdown. Coyote Caution. Why human-coyote encounters are more likely to happen from January to March, and what...
theriver953.com
ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
WHSV
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
wfxrtv.com
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
WSET
Wanted South Boston man arrested in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A South Boston man wanted in another county is behind bars. 38-year-old Isiah Fuller is one of the two suspects accused of taking part in an obscene sexual act. Authorities said this happened at a Grundy store parking lot and then at some point...
UV Cavalier Daily
Attempted robbery reported on Jefferson Park Avenue
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery Sunday at 6:45 p.m. at 2115 Jefferson Park Avenue, per a community alert sent Sunday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Per the alert, a 20 year-old male suspect brought...
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
wfxrtv.com
Salem PD asks for help identifying two people in shoplifting investigation
SALEM, Va, (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shoplifting incident at a Salem business. Anyone who might know this pair or has additional information about the incident is asked to call Officer Womack at 540-375-3083.
WDBJ7.com
Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Todd Manns, of Roanoke, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for first-degree murder, plus three years on use of a firearm in commission of a murder for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke in May 2021, according to the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Roanoke.
