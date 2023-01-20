ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
247Sports

Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders, Buffaloes 'making a late run at' 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Update: Harbor's father, Azuka, told 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong that his son was at school and not Colorado. Nyckoles Harbor, one of only two uncommitted five-star recruits in the 2023 class, is taking a late visit to Colorado football ahead of his expected decision in February, Buff Stampede noted Monday morning. Harbor — one of this cycle's fastest players, who hails from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll — indicated Monday on Instagram that he was in Boulder, Colorado, to begin his visit.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Scout: It's a matter of where and when, not if, Packers trade Aaron Rodgers

(This is the first in a series of position by position articles detailing the Packers offseason with the help of a long-time pro scout. Today: Quarterbacks.) When it comes to the future of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers one long-time pro scout says it’s a matter of when and where, not if, the four-time MVP gets traded.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Gamecocks losing key off-field staffer to on-field position

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer will now be on the hunt for another analyst. Stanton Weber, who worked closely with special teams coordinator Pete Lembo, has accepted an on-field role at Toledo as special teams coordinator. Weber just finished his second year with the Gamecocks after making his way...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

LIVE AT 7PM! Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey through this wild 2022 season and, now that it's over, they're here to take you through the off-season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM for OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Joel Bitonio

In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports

Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Mel Kiper first round mock draft has two Georgia football players selected

With the 2022 college football season completed and Georgia emerging victorious as the National Champions once again, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft this week. Two Georgia players made his initial Top 25 back in May and while there are now two included in his first-round mock draft, one of the names has changed. First is Jalen Carter, who has maintained a presence inside the top five in the last three months. Kiper projects him to the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 overall selection.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

TCU offers trio of talented 2024 defensive linemen

TCU has been busy on the recruiting trail this week and on Tuesday they offered two of the more impressive defensive line prospects in the nation. Receiving offers from the Frogs were Katy Seven Lake edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley , Little Rock (AR) Wilbur D. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Conroe Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

One Simple Scheme The Browns Can Steal From Each Conference Championship Offense

The focus of so much of my offseason study will be how the Browns' offense changes to become the dynamic unit they will need in order to enter the realm of the league's best teams. We all want them to get there and, in order to do that, the Browns need to overhaul some major elements of their offense to create yards. This creativity was sorely lacking as the 2022 season pushed into the final half. This can be explained away with a quarterback change late in the year, but it can't be ignored or glossed over completely.
CLEVELAND, OH
