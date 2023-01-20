Read full article on original website
LIVE AT 7PM! Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride
CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey through this wild 2022 season and, now that it's over, they're here to take you through the off-season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM for OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Joel Bitonio
In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we...
Boomer and Gio: How Will An Injured Patrick Mahomes Fare Against Joe Burrow's Bengals?
Boomer and Gio share their thoughts on how Patrick Mahomes' ankle sprain will impact the Chiefs' chances against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
2024 five-star cornerback prospect Ellis Robinson IV sets announcement date
Feb. 1 marks the first day of the regular signing period for 2023 recruits, and it will also be decision day for the top ranked cornerback prospect in the 2024 class. IMG Academy junior Ellis Robinson IV will make the call between a final five of Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU and Miami, which he announced on New Year's Eve.
LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports
Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
247Sports
College football predictions for 2023: Coaches anonymously share picks with ESPN
Early college football predictions for the 2023 season are here from several coaches. They shared thoughts anonymously with ESPN on Deion Sanders' first at Colorado, major changes with new blood in the Big 12 and views on how the ACC, Big Ten and SEC will be won next fall. Projections...
Mel Kiper first round mock draft has two Georgia football players selected
With the 2022 college football season completed and Georgia emerging victorious as the National Champions once again, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft this week. Two Georgia players made his initial Top 25 back in May and while there are now two included in his first-round mock draft, one of the names has changed. First is Jalen Carter, who has maintained a presence inside the top five in the last three months. Kiper projects him to the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 overall selection.
ESPN's Mel Kiper projects three Buckeyes in top half of 2023 NFL Draft's first round
It's not quite NFL Draft season yet, but it's coming rather quickly. In just over three months, the top college players from last season will hear their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft. This will include a number of former Ohio State players. On Wednesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper published...
Michigan State football: Diron Reynolds hired as defensive line coach
After a seven-year run at Stanford, Diron Reynolds has been hired by Michigan State as the program's new defensive line coach. The addition of Reynolds, who replaces the departed Marco Coleman, was announced by the program on Wednesday. Reynolds has more than 20 years of coaching experience across Power 5...
Tegra Tshabola could provide needed depth on Ohio State's offensive line in 2023
He was the highest-rated offensive lineman in Ohio State's 2022 class and the Buckeyes need depth up front. Therefore, could second-year OL Tegra Tshabola have a breakout season for OSU in 2023? Or might it be more a developmental year for him?. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Tshabola was ranked as the...
247Sports
TCU offers trio of talented 2024 defensive linemen
TCU has been busy on the recruiting trail this week and on Tuesday they offered two of the more impressive defensive line prospects in the nation. Receiving offers from the Frogs were Katy Seven Lake edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley , Little Rock (AR) Wilbur D. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Conroe Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
One Simple Scheme The Browns Can Steal From Each Conference Championship Offense
The focus of so much of my offseason study will be how the Browns' offense changes to become the dynamic unit they will need in order to enter the realm of the league's best teams. We all want them to get there and, in order to do that, the Browns need to overhaul some major elements of their offense to create yards. This creativity was sorely lacking as the 2022 season pushed into the final half. This can be explained away with a quarterback change late in the year, but it can't be ignored or glossed over completely.
