The focus of so much of my offseason study will be how the Browns' offense changes to become the dynamic unit they will need in order to enter the realm of the league's best teams. We all want them to get there and, in order to do that, the Browns need to overhaul some major elements of their offense to create yards. This creativity was sorely lacking as the 2022 season pushed into the final half. This can be explained away with a quarterback change late in the year, but it can't be ignored or glossed over completely.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO