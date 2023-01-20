ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Scout: It's a matter of where and when, not if, Packers trade Aaron Rodgers

(This is the first in a series of position by position articles detailing the Packers offseason with the help of a long-time pro scout. Today: Quarterbacks.) When it comes to the future of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers one long-time pro scout says it’s a matter of when and where, not if, the four-time MVP gets traded.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska

It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football transfer portal: SEC's 25 most impactful transfers for 2023

The first 2023 transfer portal cycle is complete and numerous SEC teams added instant-impact help, including several players ranked among the highest-rated on the market. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin declared himself "portal king" last recruiting cycle and the Rebels once again landed a transfer haul ranked inside the national top 10. Ole Miss is one of three SEC teams with that distinction. Five SEC programs are in the top 25 transfer hauls, per 247Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Every Rutgers football player, basketball player to receive NIL deal in 2023 as part of collective, per report

The Knights of the Raritan name, image and likeness (NIL) collective plans to announce that every member of the Rutgers football and men's and women's basketball teams — including walk-ons — will receive an NIL deal in the 2023 calendar year, ScarletNation.com reports. The massive deal comes as “as a result of the collective’s funding, and complementary efforts of supporters, donors and the corporate community," per the announcement.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

2024 five-star cornerback prospect Ellis Robinson IV sets announcement date

Feb. 1 marks the first day of the regular signing period for 2023 recruits, and it will also be decision day for the top ranked cornerback prospect in the 2024 class. IMG Academy junior Ellis Robinson IV will make the call between a final five of Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU and Miami, which he announced on New Year's Eve.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

10 Kansas State players whose stock is trending up heading into winter workouts

After Kansas State dropped the Sugar Bowl matchup to Alabama, several key pieces from the 2022 Big 12 Championship-winning team began to announce plans for the future. Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced they would forgo their senior seasons and head to the NFL Draft. Corners Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe opted not to use COVID years and wide receiver Malik Knowles accepted an invitation to the NFL Combine.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Dynamic Texas QB Haus Hejny commits to Duke

Aledo (Texas) High quarterback Hauss Hejny was blown away by Duke and the football program this past weekend during a visit to Durham, and two days later he jumped into the fold committing to head coach Mike Elko, offensive coordinator Kevin Johns and the Blue Devils coaching staff. Hejny has...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Tyler Santucci announced as Duke's next defensive coordinator

Duke Football was surprised when defensive coordinator Robb Smith departed the program earlier this month, but head coach Mike Elko has once again moved fast to add another building block to his Duke program. On Tuesday afternoon the program confirmed an earlier report by 247Sports.com by announcing former Texas A&M...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Fortune ready to climb South Carolina football depth chart

The South Carolina football team is losing its two lockdown cover cornerbacks for next season, so defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is looking for new guys to step up. He won’t have to look too far as O'Donnell Fortune had some great moments late in the season and seems primed to win a starting job.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

