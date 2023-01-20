Read full article on original website
Cape Girardeau police investigating after driver crashes into parked car
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a driver hit a parked car on Tuesday evening, January 24. According to police, the crash happened on Lorimier Street, across from City Hall, around 6 p.m. An ambulance was called to the scene. The road is closed for the investigation.
Murphysboro police ask resident to move vehicle parked on snow routes
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are asking residents with vehicles parked on snow routes to move them as soon as possible. According to a release, police say the Murphysboro Street Department will begin clearing the routes as soon as the snow begins to fall. A list of snow routes in...
Essentials for your car in winter weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With winter weather moving in, authorities want you to be prepared. If the roads get bad, the Missouri Highway Patrol has a shopping list for drivers. “Some bottled water, some snacks, a blanket,” Sgt. Clark Parrott with MSHP said. “At least have some comforts while...
Missing man from Stoddard Co. found safe
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies say a missing man has been found safe. Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 around midnight.
A look at new business and events in the next two months|Sikeston This Week 1/24/23
Area first responders take part in regional search and rescue training
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders in southeast Missouri gathered to train in a search and rescue scenario. According to a release from the city of Sikeston, the Missouri Region E Homeland Response Team met up on Saturday, January 21 in Bollinger County for training at the Castor River Conservation Area near Marble Hill.
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a report of shots fired at a hotel. James M. Pifer, 33, and Primtivo Bermudez-Antonia, 25, were cited for unlawful use of a weapon. According to the Marion Police Department, they responded a 911 call about shots fired at...
Drone12: Cape Girardeau Public Works winter weather prep
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale, Ill.
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.
Cape Girardeau city council hears several public issues including deer hunt proposals
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On January 23, the Cape Girardeau City Council heard public comment on several issues including deer hunt updates and new ordinances were passed in regards to marijuana laws. Cape Girardeau Police Officer Ty Metzger updated the council on last year’s Urban Deer Hunt. Officer...
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
Sikeston Department of Public Safety works double homicide
SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on Sunday, January 22. According to Sheriff William “Bud” Cooper, the remains of Butch W. Swofford were found in an unused portion of a warehouse.
Drone12: Cape Central High School campus
Paducah Police Dept. searching for man wanted for vehicle theft
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The suspect stole two vehicles and attempted to use a victim’s credit card at a Kroger fuel station. On January 22, the suspect Justus K. White, 18, from Paducah, stole items from a vehicle at the 1900 block of Park Avenue. According to a release...
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
Southern Ill. hardware store stocked up ahead of winter weather
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - When the snow starts coming down, a local hardware store sees the number of customers going up. On Tuesday Afternoon, before the winter weather rolled in, we stopped inside Murdale Ace Hardware in Carbondale to see how stocked up they are on all winter weather equipment.
