Cape Girardeau, MO

Essentials for your car in winter weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With winter weather moving in, authorities want you to be prepared. If the roads get bad, the Missouri Highway Patrol has a shopping list for drivers. “Some bottled water, some snacks, a blanket,” Sgt. Clark Parrott with MSHP said. “At least have some comforts while...
Missing man from Stoddard Co. found safe

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies say a missing man has been found safe. Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 around midnight.
Area first responders take part in regional search and rescue training

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders in southeast Missouri gathered to train in a search and rescue scenario. According to a release from the city of Sikeston, the Missouri Region E Homeland Response Team met up on Saturday, January 21 in Bollinger County for training at the Castor River Conservation Area near Marble Hill.
Drone12: Cape Girardeau Public Works winter weather prep

Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale, Ill.

Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.

18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
Sikeston Department of Public Safety works double homicide

SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on Sunday, January 22. According to Sheriff William “Bud” Cooper, the remains of Butch W. Swofford were found in an unused portion of a warehouse.
Drone12: Cape Central High School campus

Paducah Police Dept. searching for man wanted for vehicle theft

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The suspect stole two vehicles and attempted to use a victim’s credit card at a Kroger fuel station. On January 22, the suspect Justus K. White, 18, from Paducah, stole items from a vehicle at the 1900 block of Park Avenue. According to a release...
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
Southern Ill. hardware store stocked up ahead of winter weather

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - When the snow starts coming down, a local hardware store sees the number of customers going up. On Tuesday Afternoon, before the winter weather rolled in, we stopped inside Murdale Ace Hardware in Carbondale to see how stocked up they are on all winter weather equipment.
