Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s apprenticeship showcase is getting ready to host hundreds of students
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley businesses and CTE students are getting ready for the upcoming apprenticeship showcase. More than 100 students from Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Salem City public schools are going to meet with business leaders on Tuesday, January 31. The showcase will introduce students to apprentice...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City School Board discusses potential staff raises in 2023-2024 budget
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City School Board is in early discussions on its 2023-2024 budget. Tuesday, the discussion focused on personnel, including a potential 5% raise in pay for staff. Roanoke City Public Schools said competitive pay is a priority for the division and depending on the state...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Has New STEM Academies for Students
Pet Talk: Does Your Dog Seem Scared of Everything?. BBB Offers Advice to Protect Your Personal Information / Part 2. BBB Offers Advice to Protect Your Personal Information / Part 1. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase highlights opportunities for students in CTE industry in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - CTE students from Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Salem City Public Schools are learning employable skills and getting a leg up on their future careers. School leaders say they’re helping fill a major void in the local workforce. Next week’s 2023 Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase...
WDBJ7.com
IRON Lives Offers Youth Positive Direction
Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - IRON Lives works alongside community partners to make a greater collective impact on the community. They work to be a bridge between students and the community by providing positive youth development, committed mentoring, and character-centered athletics. Allison Jordan, IRON Lives Executive Director, along with Olivia Raj,...
WDBJ7.com
Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs. Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg approves Capital Improvement Program
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg officials say this year’s Capital Improvement Program mirrors what the town’s residents want. The CIP is done every year and extends over five years, showing how and when the town should make major investments. “Blacksburg during the pandemic chose to tighten its belt...
WDBJ7.com
Iron Lives Spring 23
Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
WDBJ7.com
Texas Roadhouse headed to Danville, bringing around 200 jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville. Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski working on comprehensive plan
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is asking for feedback on its comprehensive plan. Pulaski is working on a plan that would cover the next five years. The plan covers public safety, economic development, land use, transportation, arts, culture, recreation and infrastructure. Pulaski is holding public feedback sessions...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Schools seeking public input on next superintendent
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County School Board is beginning the process of hiring a new superintendent. First, it is seeking public input on qualifications. The board created this survey that will end Monday, February 6. There are hard copies available at each county school and at the school board office.
wfxrtv.com
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Little Green Hive Joins In Roanoke Restaurant Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Little Green Hive stops by the 7@four show Sunday to talk about their involvement with Roanoke Restaurant Week. Little Green Hive is located at 1402 Grandin Rd SW in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County discussing options for school resource officers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County is discussing how it should proceed regarding school resource officers in Montgomery County Public Schools in Blacksburg and Christiansburg. “Historically since the 1990s, the school resource officer program in the towns had been covered by the town police within their corporate areas, and...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community. The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads. If participants submit a picture of their full bag...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Children’s Theatre begins conversation on racism
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Racism is an ongoing issue throughout the world, with division and racial bias at the forefront of societies across the globe. Through the VCT4TEENS program, Virginia Children’s Theatre aims to shed a light on this issue and spark a deeper conversation through the upcoming production of LIFT EVERY VOICE.
WDBJ7.com
Beliveau Farm hosts Blue Jean Ball Saturday
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its Blue Jean Ball Saturday, January 28. Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl hat, boots and jeans for an evening of boot scootin’ boogie fun! Country music will be played by DJ Pat of Baldman Entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Wine and food are available to purchase all evening.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke workforce development program continues to help businesses fill staffing shortages
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Works program is helping businesses fill some ongoing staffing shortages. The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board launched the program six months ago. Since then, it’s connected employers with people who are looking for work. The program has also offered training programs to...
WDBJ7.com
Slavery in Appalachia, A Discussion at Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery
Radford, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will open a new exhibit, “Slavery in Appalachia,” with a panel discussion and opening reception on Friday, January 27. The panel discussion will begin at 5:30 and the opening reception will begin at 6:45. Sarah Carter, a Board...
Comments / 0