Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Danville Has New STEM Academies for Students

Pet Talk: Does Your Dog Seem Scared of Everything?. BBB Offers Advice to Protect Your Personal Information / Part 2. BBB Offers Advice to Protect Your Personal Information / Part 1. Updated: 2 hours ago.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

IRON Lives Offers Youth Positive Direction

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - IRON Lives works alongside community partners to make a greater collective impact on the community. They work to be a bridge between students and the community by providing positive youth development, committed mentoring, and character-centered athletics. Allison Jordan, IRON Lives Executive Director, along with Olivia Raj,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs. Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg approves Capital Improvement Program

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg officials say this year’s Capital Improvement Program mirrors what the town’s residents want. The CIP is done every year and extends over five years, showing how and when the town should make major investments. “Blacksburg during the pandemic chose to tighten its belt...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Iron Lives Spring 23

Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Texas Roadhouse headed to Danville, bringing around 200 jobs

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville. Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski working on comprehensive plan

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is asking for feedback on its comprehensive plan. Pulaski is working on a plan that would cover the next five years. The plan covers public safety, economic development, land use, transportation, arts, culture, recreation and infrastructure. Pulaski is holding public feedback sessions...
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County Public Schools seeking public input on next superintendent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County School Board is beginning the process of hiring a new superintendent. First, it is seeking public input on qualifications. The board created this survey that will end Monday, February 6. There are hard copies available at each county school and at the school board office.
wfxrtv.com

Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery County discussing options for school resource officers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County is discussing how it should proceed regarding school resource officers in Montgomery County Public Schools in Blacksburg and Christiansburg. “Historically since the 1990s, the school resource officer program in the towns had been covered by the town police within their corporate areas, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County launches 'One Bag Challenge'

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community. The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads. If participants submit a picture of their full bag...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Children's Theatre begins conversation on racism

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Racism is an ongoing issue throughout the world, with division and racial bias at the forefront of societies across the globe. Through the VCT4TEENS program, Virginia Children’s Theatre aims to shed a light on this issue and spark a deeper conversation through the upcoming production of LIFT EVERY VOICE.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Beliveau Farm hosts Blue Jean Ball Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its Blue Jean Ball Saturday, January 28. Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl hat, boots and jeans for an evening of boot scootin’ boogie fun! Country music will be played by DJ Pat of Baldman Entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Wine and food are available to purchase all evening.
BLACKSBURG, VA

