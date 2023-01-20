ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
Major snow storm for Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Confidence is high on impactful snowfall starting Monday night lasting through the day on Tuesday for the south Plains region. NEW MEXICO: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Quay, Curry, and Roosevelt county from 6 p.m. Monday lasting through noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches will be possible.
Game room at Charles E. Warford Activity Center now open

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new game room is now open to the Amarillo community, the City of Amarillo announced on Wednesday. The Charles E. Warford Activity Center (WAC) Game Room is open and available for daily use with a membership to the WAC. The WAC Game Room is...
Winter weather threat continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A winter storm brought heavy snow and slick roads to parts of the area Tuesday morning. The snow is still falling this afternoon. Get a look at this latest weather radar here. Unfortunately, dry air brought an abrupt end to the snowfall early for central...
