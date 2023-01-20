Read full article on original website
'Chain of battery packs' used to charge cell phone blamed for late night house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A "chain of battery packs" used to charge a cell phone is blamed for a late night house fire. Amarillo firefighters responded to 820 S. Florida Street just before midnight. The first fire engine on scene found heavy smoke and fire showing from the front...
Woman's hands, face burned after unattended candle sets clothes on fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman suffered minor burns on her hands and face from a pile of clothes caught on fire by a candle left unattended at her family's north Amarillo home on Tuesday morning. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 11:45...
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
Winter Storm Warning: 4-8" snow possible for Amarillo, central Texas panhandle
UPDATE: The first snow started to fall in eastern New Mexico around 10 p.m. Amarillo and the central Texas Panhandle has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING. This is a major shift north from this morning. Weather computer models continue to zero in on the I-40 and Highway 60...
Project development plan for Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area approved
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — No means of reliable and safe permanent access to the Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area in Potter County currently exists. That is expected to change after Potter County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve continuing a Project Development Plan. So what does this mean...
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
Major snow storm for Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Confidence is high on impactful snowfall starting Monday night lasting through the day on Tuesday for the south Plains region. NEW MEXICO: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Quay, Curry, and Roosevelt county from 6 p.m. Monday lasting through noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches will be possible.
Game room at Charles E. Warford Activity Center now open
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new game room is now open to the Amarillo community, the City of Amarillo announced on Wednesday. The Charles E. Warford Activity Center (WAC) Game Room is open and available for daily use with a membership to the WAC. The WAC Game Room is...
Winter weather threat continues
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A winter storm brought heavy snow and slick roads to parts of the area Tuesday morning. The snow is still falling this afternoon. Get a look at this latest weather radar here. Unfortunately, dry air brought an abrupt end to the snowfall early for central...
Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to cause travel issues Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — 10 PM UPDATE: Models continue to shift the track of this system north. This puts more of the panhandles in the bullseye to see moderate to heavy snow. Our first winter storm of the season is on the way to the panhandles. It is forecast...
