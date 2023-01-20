Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Related
KSBW.com
Warning issued: Do not attempt to pass thru slide areas on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County has given an update and a warning about the road closure of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area. In a statement from Maia Carrol, the Communications Coordinator for the county urges people to not attempt to pass through slide areas. "Residents, property owners, and tourists 'shall not' attempt to pass thru the slide areas on and around State Route 1 in Big Sur. It is very unsafe, the ground is unstable and the threat of potential loss of life is real."
KSBW.com
Salinas can only temporarily fix potholes left by winter storm
SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, public works crews started filling potholes that were left by weeks of downpours. With minimal breaks in the storm, repair crews were unable to fix cracks in the roads, which allowed the water to seep in and cause potholes to pop up throughout the city.
KSBW.com
Convoy for the Big Sur area scheduled for Jan. 24 and 27
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A section of the Big Sur Coast has beencut off due to slides making parts of Highway 1 unpassable. Caltrans has coordinated and brought at least one convoy to the area and now they plan to have two more. Nicholas Pascoulli, communications director for Monterey...
KSBW.com
Storm repairs in Boulder Creek are off to slow start
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Big Basin Water Company, a small, private water utility business, is struggling to keep up with repairs after multiple storms left people in Boulder Creek without water for multiple days — and weeks for some. "The owner of Big Basin Water Company, Jim Moore,...
Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation
BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County’s Department of Emergency Management is working with the Sheriff’s Office, Big Sur Fire Department, CAL OES, and the community are working on a plan to meet the needs of people who are cut-off from vital services due to multiple landslides on Highway 1. Over the last two days, Caltrans The post Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation appeared first on KION546.
Has Santa Cruz been colder than usual this winter?
If it's feeling cold — even more so than usual recently — it's not your imagination. Data stretching back to the middle of the fall shows that temperatures have been consistently between 2 and 6 degrees lower than normal for this time of the year. Throw in the wet weather of recent weeks, and that chilly bite can feel downright frigid.
￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Northbound Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz is shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Drivers in that area are being asked to use alternate routes. Right now, there is no ETA on when that stretch of highway will reopen. The post ￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Shelter-In-Place issued at North Monterey County High School
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — A shelter-in-place order has been issued at North Monterey County High School in Castroville. A message on the school's website says it started Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. but doesn't mention what led up to it. All students and staff are safe, according to the message. The...
What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws
Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
KSBW.com
Do you haves sandbags you don't need and live in Watsonville? The city has a place you can drop them off
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — If you have sandbags you don't need anymore, the city of Watsonville has a place you can drop them off. A sandbag drop-off site will remain open until Friday of this week for residents to dispose of their sandbags properly. Sandbags are being accepted at the...
Pedestrian killed in collision along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz on Friday morning, police said.Officers and emergency personnel responded at 6:15 a.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of state Highway 1 and River Street. A vehicle traveling north struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian from Santa Cruz County who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
lookout.co
Devastated by storms and denied by insurance, Lompico residents navigate uncertain recovery
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Since a colossal New Year’s Eve storm caused part of the hillside that his house sits on to collapse, Benjamin Short has been in a constant daily battle to save his home.
KSBW.com
Monterey County is seeking additional FEMA disaster assistance
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — After a series of atmospheric storms swept over the Central Coast, Monterey County is seeking additional FEMA disaster assistance for damages throughout the county. Sheriff Nieto, along with officials from the Office of Emergency Services, Monterey County Water Resources, State Parks, Cal Fire, Monterey County...
svvoice.com
Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park
Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
KSBW.com
Watsonville Police: 1 man killed in Sunday night shooting
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville police are investigating a Sunday night murder. Investigators say a 39-year-old Watsonville man was shot at least once Sunday night at around 8 p.m. in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Family members took the victim to the Watsonville Community Hospital and...
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home
The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
KSBW.com
Satellite imagery shows before and after in Gilroy, Capitola (Credit: MAXAR)
SALINAS, Calif. — Video shows satellite images of parts of California before and after flooding and storms. The clip above shows the before and after of Capitola and of Carnadero Preserve (near Gilroy). Credit - Maxar Technologies.
KSBW.com
Remembering the impact Buffalo Soldiers had on Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Buffalo Soldiers were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the regular U.S. Army and became heroes for the role they played in American history, famously charging up San Juan Hill with Teddy Roosevelt's rough riders and fighting bravery in the Indian Wars, but what few people know is that they eventually ended up in Monterey and what they built might surprise you.
KSBW.com
Salinas police chief says his department is struggling with staffing
SALINAS, Calif. — The chief of the Salinas police gave a presentation on the staffing of his department and went over how they prioritize calls from the public. During his report to the council, Chief Roberto Filice said as of this year there are 18 officer vacancies and 11 positions were permanently eliminated as part of the 2023 budget process.
Comments / 0