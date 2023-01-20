Cannabis training classes available during HCC spring schedule
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– Holyoke Community College’s Cannabis Education Center has a round of classes scheduled for the spring session.
There are multiple training programs available for people interested in a career in the cannabis industry as culinary assistants, patient services associates, cultivation assistants, and extraction technicians.Northampton City Council votes yes to limit number of retail cannabis dispensaries
Here is the full CEC cannabis training program schedule for spring 2023:
• Cannabis Core : Foundations of the Industry: Sept. 9-10, Oct. 1-2, Oct. 29-30, Dec. 10-11; All classes meet over Zoom on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This program provides an overview of the cannabis industry in Massachusetts and is geared for people looking for general knowledge as they consider a cannabis career. The program is a foundational course and a prerequisite for the center’s four career track courses:
• Culinary Assistant : Jan. 24-Feb. 9, Tuesdays and Thursdays,6-9 p.m. ( Classes held over Zoom and in-person at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race St., Holyoke)
• Patient Services Associate : Jan. 28-Feb. 12, Saturdays and Sundays, 10-1 p.m. (Classes held over Zoom)
• Cultivation Assistant : March 19-April 16, Sundays, 4:30-6 p.m. (self-paced online plus four instructor-led Zoom sessions)
• Extraction Technician : April 22-May 13, Saturdays, 10-11:30 a.m. (self-paced online plus four instructor-led Zoom sessions)
The cost of the Cannabis Core training is $599 and career track programs are $799, but scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The cost of the Cannabis Core training is $599 and career track programs are $799, but scholarships are available to those who qualify.

To register, please go to hcc.edu/cannabis-core or contact Lanre Ajayi, HCC director of Education and Corporate Learning, at lajayi@hcc.edu / 413-552-2324.
