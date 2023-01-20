Cannabis training classes available during HCC spring schedule

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– Holyoke Community College’s Cannabis Education Center has a round of classes scheduled for the spring session.

There are multiple training programs available for people interested in a career in the cannabis industry as culinary assistants, patient services associates, cultivation assistants, and extraction technicians.

Here is the full CEC cannabis training program schedule for spring 2023:

• Cannabis Core : Foundations of the Industry: Sept. 9-10, Oct. 1-2, Oct. 29-30, Dec. 10-11; All classes meet over Zoom on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This program provides an overview of the cannabis industry in Massachusetts and is geared for people looking for general knowledge as they consider a cannabis career. The program is a foundational course and a prerequisite for the center’s four career track courses:

• Culinary Assistant : Jan. 24-Feb. 9, Tuesdays and Thursdays,6-9 p.m. ( Classes held over Zoom and in-person at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race St., Holyoke)

• Patient Services Associate : Jan. 28-Feb. 12, Saturdays and Sundays, 10-1 p.m. (Classes held over Zoom)

• Cultivation Assistant : March 19-April 16, Sundays, 4:30-6 p.m. (self-paced online plus four instructor-led Zoom sessions)

• Extraction Technician : April 22-May 13, Saturdays, 10-11:30 a.m. (self-paced online plus four instructor-led Zoom sessions)

The cost of the Cannabis Core training is $599 and career track programs are $799, but scholarships are available to those who qualify.

To register, please go to hcc.edu/cannabis-core or contact Lanre Ajayi, HCC director of Education and Corporate Learning, at lajayi@hcc.edu / 413-552-2324.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.