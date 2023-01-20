ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

PHOTOS: Friday’s snow in Lake George

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Winter has been hard to hold onto in the North Country this year. Intermittent warm temperatures have caused problems for Ice Castles, attempting to build a palace of icy fun at Charles R. Wood Park for the second year running.

On Friday morning, though, you wouldn’t know it. Work had paused at Ice Castles in order to let the weather pass, with overnight freezing rain turning gradually to soft snow . Lake George was forecast to get as much as four inches, with the same reaching further north to and past Warrensburg and North Creek. In Glens Falls, 1-2 inches were expected.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBpj6_0kLoJzVC00
    A gentle snow falls on Lake George, N.Y. on Friday morning.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UssmE_0kLoJzVC00
    A gentle snow falls on Lake George, N.Y. on Friday morning.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnT4H_0kLoJzVC00
    Snow falls at Battlefield Park in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ei2O_0kLoJzVC00
    Snow falls at Battlefield Park in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zw8E2_0kLoJzVC00
    Snow falls along the wetland path by Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, N.Y.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5QDJ_0kLoJzVC00
    A dusting of snow collects on the in-progress work at Ice Castles Lake George at Charles R. Wood Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjlxE_0kLoJzVC00
    A dusting of snow collects on the in-progress work at Ice Castles Lake George at Charles R. Wood Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1nTY_0kLoJzVC00
    A dusting of snow collects on the in-progress work at Ice Castles Lake George at Charles R. Wood Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewHWw_0kLoJzVC00
    Snow changes the trees along Route 9 between Lake George and Warrensburg, N.Y.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDUt7_0kLoJzVC00
    Snow changes the trees along Route 9 between Lake George and Warrensburg, N.Y.
Glens Falls setting the scene for ‘Fire & Ice’

An on-track winter would be welcome, but at this point can’t reverse some delays. Ice Castles, originally planned to open in later January, was announced to be opening up to visitors in February , Warren County said this week.

