‘Monster Toadzilla’, giant toad is largest on record

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
 5 days ago

QUEENSLAND, Australia (KFOR/Storyful) – A giant, nearly six-pound cane toad shocked rangers when they spotted it at Conway National Park in Queensland, Australia.

Video at the top of this story shows a ranger holding the unamused toad, which was later euthanized and sent to the Queensland Museum.

Ranger Kylee Gray said, “I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” dubbing the “monster”-sized amphibian “Toadzilla” in a Facebook post.

According to an Australian government website, predatory cane toads are invasive, hurt the native ecosystem, and are poisonous at every stage of life – from eggs, to tadpoles, to toads.

They eat everything they can fit into their mouths, including small mammals, meat, household scraps, pet foods, insects, snakes – whatever they can find.

According to ABC News, the largest toad on record before “Toadzilla,” weighed 5.83 pounds in 1991, while “Toadzilla” weighed in at 5.94 pounds and measured nearly 10 inches in length.

