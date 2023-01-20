ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

2 killed in plane crash in Westchester County: officials

By Rebecca Solomon, Finn Hoogensen, Katie Corrado, Aliza Chasan, Video credit: Rebecca Solomon
 5 days ago

WHITE PLAINS, NY (PIX11) — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. The plane was flying from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Ohio’s Cuyahoga County Airport, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

Fire burns through BBL Construction in Colonie

The pilot reported engine issues about 1 mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, an FAA spokesperson said. The single-engine Beechcraft crashed around 6:15 p.m. Crews searched the area for several hours before finding the wreckage Thursday night. The plane was located in trees, according to county officials. The pilot and a passenger were found dead at the scene. Neither was publicly identified.

Tractor-trailer driver dies after crashing over Westchester guardrail

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will be investigating the crash.

