KPBS
San Diego County janitors' strike averted
Janitorial workers meant business as they rallied outside of the San Diego County administration building in support of four former coworkers who claim they suffered severe punishment in retaliation for trying to start a union for better working conditions. One of them is Sofia Martinez. Martinez said in Spanish, "They...
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
KPBS
Wage theft claims are rising again in San Diego, but prosecutions are rare
Wage theft, when employers withhold wages or other benefits from employees, is widespread in San Diego County and on the rise again after a pandemic dip, according to experts and data from the state labor department. Despite those trends, a new law enacted a year ago to make it easier...
KPBS
San Diego City Council sunsets COVID-19 emergency, city employee vax mandate
The San Diego City Council Tuesday voted to end the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration and a city employee vaccine mandate at the end of February.
KPBS
San Diego County Sheriff expands Naloxone distribution to combat opioid overdoses
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is launching a new effort to get a life-saving medication out to places where opioid overdoses are likely to happen. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere has the story. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medication that quickly reverses the effects of an overdose from...
San Diego Community Power Says its New Rates Will Undercut SDG&E by 3%
San Diego Community Power, the not-for-profit agency that resells clean electricity, said Monday its board approved new rates that will undercut San Diego Gas & Electric by 3%. The three-year-old joint-powers agency said that the new rates will help customers save money while also supporting a goal of achieving 180...
7 billion gallons of water fill up San Diego reservoirs, but what does this mean for the county’s drought levels?
Given the recent Pacific and atmospheric river storms battering the entire state, San Diego reservoirs are filling up exponentially, especially within the city of San Diego.
San Diego wants to tax people out of their cars and into public transportation
It's not a secret that California is where many great and bad ideas first come to life. Once they catch hold in California they spread. Here's a new one designed to discourage driving.
Goldman Sachs forecasts 2008-sized crash in San Diego housing market
SAN DIEGO — Goldman Sachs is forecasting record drops in San Diego's home prices and says home values will fall at levels similar to the 2008 crash. The scorching hot housing market is finally cooling down and is expected to continue through 2023. "Nothing goes up forever and prices...
eastcountymagazine.org
TIN FISH RESTAURANT CLOSES AT SANTEE LAKES, PADRE DAM ANNOUNCES: DISTRICT ALSO APPROVES RATE HIKES FOR SANTEE LAKES
November 5, 2022 (Santee) -- The Tin Fish at Santee Lakes, open for about a year, is closing this weekend, but why is a mystery. Padre Dam Water District, the agency that controls Santee Lakes, indicated only that a new vender is being selected. Melissa McChesney, spokeswoman for Padre Dam,...
travelmag.com
5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego
Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 US pizza spots list
It's time to get a slice of the West Coast, and we're not talking about the sun and palm trees, but a slice of pizza of all things.
KPBS
San Diego City College approved to offer a bachelor's degree
Students at San Diego City College now have the opportunity to earn a four-year degree for the first time in the school’s 108-year history. The California Community Colleges Board of Governors approved San Diego City College’s full bachelor's degree in cyber defense and analysis. Students at the downtown...
Plans to build affordable housing on a coastal bluff in Del Mar face challenges
Some residents say the project is too big for the small community. Supporters say the plan will help bring the city in compliance with state law.
kusi.com
Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
police1.com
San Diego settles in-custody death case for $12M after judge threw out previous award
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will pay $12 million to the widow and children of Lucky Phounsy, who died after being beaten, repeatedly shocked with a stun gun, and hogtied in a struggle with sheriff's deputies nearly eight years ago. The settlement ends a long-running case that focused...
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
kusi.com
Day nine of Millete hearing reveals Maya’s secret Instagram account
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ninth day of Larry Millete’s preliminary hearing was meant to be the last. However, the hearing will continue at least one additional day. During day nine of the hearing, the judge was presented with evidence of Maya’s secret Instagram account and the last of Larry’s communications prior to his wife’s disappearance.
kusi.com
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
KPBS
High San Diego utility bills could not come at a worse time
Michelle Bales has lived just east of downtown San Diego in the same South Park apartment for nearly 20 years. “It’s cozy. It’s warm,” Bales said. “I really like it. It’s close to work as well, which is a huge plus.”. But her 650 square...
