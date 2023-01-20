ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

San Diego County janitors' strike averted

Janitorial workers meant business as they rallied outside of the San Diego County administration building in support of four former coworkers who claim they suffered severe punishment in retaliation for trying to start a union for better working conditions. One of them is Sofia Martinez. Martinez said in Spanish, "They...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelmag.com

5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego

Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego City College approved to offer a bachelor's degree

Students at San Diego City College now have the opportunity to earn a four-year degree for the first time in the school’s 108-year history. The California Community Colleges Board of Governors approved San Diego City College’s full bachelor's degree in cyber defense and analysis. Students at the downtown...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Day nine of Millete hearing reveals Maya’s secret Instagram account

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ninth day of Larry Millete’s preliminary hearing was meant to be the last. However, the hearing will continue at least one additional day. During day nine of the hearing, the judge was presented with evidence of Maya’s secret Instagram account and the last of Larry’s communications prior to his wife’s disappearance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA

