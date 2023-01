On February 2, The Gibson brothers will be performing in Glens Falls at the Park Theatre in support of their impending album Darkest Hour. Darkest Hour, produced by Jerry Douglas varies from trad-grass to country-soul, electric guitars and drums. Eric and Leigh Gibson build a connection with their audience by taking universally known truths/ feelings and infusing them into impeccable bluegrass, country, and Americana songs. The album features Eric and Leigh Gibson vocals and guitar, along with Mike Barber on the bass, Justin Moses playing the mandolin, and Eamon McGloughlin on the fiddle. Additionally, John Gardner, who plays drums and Guthrie Trapp, who rocks an electric guitar, were later added on some tracks.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO