Claremont, CA

Construction closure leaves 10 Freeway a relative ghost town — see video

It was definitely a strange sight Sunday morning as construction crews completed finishing touches on the Vineyard Avenue overpass, leaving parts of the 10 Freeway a relative ghost town. To finish the work, the freeway will close 10 p.m. to 10 a.m., January 22 and 23 between Vineyard and Archibald...
ONTARIO, CA
Burglary suspects chased off by off-duty cop with gun

At 7:45 p.m. Monday, Claremont Police Department received a 911 call about a person who allegedly broke a window while trying to enter a home in the 700 block of Northwestern Drive. Police and witnesses reported an off-duty police officer who lives at the home fired a weapon at two...
CLAREMONT, CA

