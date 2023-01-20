Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Shenandoah officials explore new street department shop
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to purchase land as the future site of a new city facility. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for February 14th at 6 p.m. on entering into a contract with Valley Farms, Incorporated to purchase five acres of land on Ferguson Road. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city hopes to construct a new street department shop across from the Iowa National Guard Armory. He says it's a facility the city's needed for a long time.
KETV.com
'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties
OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
kmaland.com
New Shen laundromat gives downtown area clean new look
(Shenandoah) -- Owners of a new business are hoping to clean up in downtown Shenandoah--in more ways than one. Almost a year after a major land sale decision, and after months of construction work, the doors to the Lemon Fresh Laundry at 601 West Sheridan Avenue swung open for the first time earlier this week. By a 3-to-2 vote last February, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the former Radio Shack property to Sorensen Auto for construction of a new laundromat. Manager Kathy Silvestre tells KMA News business has been brisk since Monday's soft opening.
kmaland.com
Sand releases annual report on city of Hamburg
(Des Moines) -- An annual audit report on the city of Hamburg has revealed several findings regarding the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. State Auditor Rob Sand released the report Monday, which states the city's receipts totaled over $11.2 million for the year ending June 30, 2021 -- a 108.1% increase from the prior year and disbursements totaling over $11.7 million -- a 139.3% increase. Additionally, Sand tells KMA News the audit revealed 15 findings, including conflict of interest concerns. The first involved a Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant agreement the city entered into with the Iowa Economic Development Authority totaling $400,000 to assist in recovery from the 2019 floods. Sand says over $230,000 of those grant funds went to Hamburg City Council Member Kent Benefiel, setting up a conflict of interest due to the city not establishing safeguards from city employees, consultants, or members of a governing body from using their positions for, or the perception, of private gain.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island store installing solar panels
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central Nebraska store is providing more than just alcoholic beverages, and it’s all thanks to the guy in the sky. Wine, Beer, and Spirits of Grand Island started recycling cardboard, plastic, and aluminum cans and now they’re reducing the amount of energy they use by installing solar panels. The solar panels are being installed by Great Plains renewables in Gretna.
waynedailynews.com
Second Round of Funding for 2022 Public Works Opportunity, Applications Due At The End of February
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced there will be a second round of funding available for the 2022 Public Works Opportunity under the Community Development AmpliFund system. Applications will be accepted no later than 11:59 PM on Tuesday February 28, 2023. The Public Works Opportunity...
kmaland.com
Montgomery County board examines weather-related courthouse closings
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are addressing questions regarding closing the county courthouse due to bad weather. Discussion regarding possible changes to the county's handbook concerning inclement weather took place at Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting. While saying the handbook's current policy states the courthouse will not close, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson it's up to each department head to handle their own office. Olson, however, says events like the December, 2021 derecho necessitate closing county facilities.
City of Omaha making push to hire hundreds amid worker shortage
Like any company, Omaha competes for employees. With unemployment so low, it's always competitive. Nebraska's unemployment rate in December was 2.6%,
WOWT
Omaha's first mass-timber commercial building under construction
Goodwill is hunting -- for a thief, after he tore up air conditioners. A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha. Updated: 6 hours...
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
kmaland.com
Shen water main break reported
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are asking residents to avoid a certain street due to a water main break. Officials say East Ferguson Road is currently closed from Center Street to Argus Road--just past the Waubonsie Park entrance--due to a water main break. Residents from Center Street going east on Ferguson, including Hyak Drive, will be without water service until the leak can be located and repaired. Once repairs have been made, and services are restored, these residents will be under a boil order/bottle water advisory.
WOWT
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
kmaland.com
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Levi passed away due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Think tank: Neb. tax plan would 'quickly drain' state coffers
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s $1.9 billion state revenue surplus would “quickly” disappear under proposals by new Gov. Jim Pillen to increase state aid to K-12 education and cut taxes, a Lincoln think tank said Friday. The OpenSky Policy Institute worked with the Institute on Taxation and Economic...
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Appleseed Official Say Two Bills Undermine Recently Voter-Approved Minimum Wage Increase
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Jan. 23)–Two lawmakers have introduced bills that Nebraska Appleseed officials say would undermine Nebraska’s minimum wage increase approved by voters last November. In a news release to KFOR News, Appleseed officials say one bill from Lincoln Senator Jane Raybould would weaking automatic wage adjustments by...
How does the snow this year to date compare to average?
Due to the our biggest snow in nearly 5 years happening last week, many are probably wondering how the snow this year is compared to average for the year, and also for the month of January.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Dennis Hotze, 76, Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Carson Community Center - Carson. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson.
WOWT
Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
