(Des Moines) -- An annual audit report on the city of Hamburg has revealed several findings regarding the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. State Auditor Rob Sand released the report Monday, which states the city's receipts totaled over $11.2 million for the year ending June 30, 2021 -- a 108.1% increase from the prior year and disbursements totaling over $11.7 million -- a 139.3% increase. Additionally, Sand tells KMA News the audit revealed 15 findings, including conflict of interest concerns. The first involved a Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant agreement the city entered into with the Iowa Economic Development Authority totaling $400,000 to assist in recovery from the 2019 floods. Sand says over $230,000 of those grant funds went to Hamburg City Council Member Kent Benefiel, setting up a conflict of interest due to the city not establishing safeguards from city employees, consultants, or members of a governing body from using their positions for, or the perception, of private gain.

HAMBURG, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO