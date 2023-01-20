PADUCAH — The clock is ticking. Paducah city commissioners have limited time to find a replacement for David Guess. Guess was removed from the Paducah City Commission last week after he sent a text message with racist connotations to Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cherry on Nov. 8, 2022. The commission has been working to appoint a replacement for Guess, but now the process is going to be held up for a bit longer.

