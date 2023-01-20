ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

Crittenden County Schools closure

Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament. Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days.
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park

PADUCAH — Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates. Ideas for the future...
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center

PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
McCracken County Circuit Court will weigh in on David Guess removal next week

PADUCAH — The clock is ticking. Paducah city commissioners have limited time to find a replacement for David Guess. Guess was removed from the Paducah City Commission last week after he sent a text message with racist connotations to Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cherry on Nov. 8, 2022. The commission has been working to appoint a replacement for Guess, but now the process is going to be held up for a bit longer.
Road to improvement: KYTC seeks public input on U.S. 62 proposals

CALVERT CITY, KY — Anyone who lives near, owns property along, or travels U.S. 62 is invited to a public information meeting to discuss improvement project proposals. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the meeting is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Calvert City Civic Center on Feb. 7.
A monthly meal with meaning: Project Diehard Veteran Fellowship Breakfast

PADUCAH — We've probably all heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For some local veterans, that sentiment may ring even truer — especially on the first Wednesday of the month. That's because those are the days when nonprofit Project Diehard Inc hosts fellowship breakfasts,...
Mobile crossover work to restrict I-24 in Lyon County for 2 weeks

KUTTAWA, KY — Crossover maintenance and repair work along Interstate 24 will cause various restrictions between the 34 and 55 mile markers in Lyon County, starting on Jan. 25. In a Tuesday release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Lyon County Highway Maintenance Crew will be working at median...
Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest

MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
Caldwell students belt Nat'l Anthem when sound system malfunctions

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Technology isn't always perfect — sometimes you just have to improvise. That's exactly what these Kentucky students did when their gym's sound system malfunctioned at Tuesday's Caldwell County Lady Tigers VS UHA basketball game. Rather than let the game continue on without singing the...
1/23 High School Basketball

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, January 23. Graves County 64, Hickman County 48. Hopkins County Central 92, Livingston Central 72. Paducah Tilghman 61, Mayfield 57. GIRLS. Mayfield 39, Murray 18. McCracken County 74, Hopkins County Central 34.
