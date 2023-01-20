Read full article on original website
Crittenden County Schools closure
Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament. Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days.
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park
PADUCAH — Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates. Ideas for the future...
School safety remains a top priority for districts five years after Marshall County High School shooting
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In the wake of the Marshall County High School shooting, state lawmakers drafted several bills aimed at making Kentucky schools safer. Five years later, some of those changes are being implemented and improved upon at our local districts. In 2019, the Kentucky legislature passed Senate...
Five years after Marshall County High School shooting, Resiliency Center continues serving trauma survivors
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The 2018 Marshall County High School shooting was a tragedy for the community. People throughout the area were impacted by the trauma that comes with a school shooting. Five years later, the Marshall County Resiliency Center in Benton, Kentucky, continues to provide services for trauma...
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center
PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
McCracken County Circuit Court will weigh in on David Guess removal next week
PADUCAH — The clock is ticking. Paducah city commissioners have limited time to find a replacement for David Guess. Guess was removed from the Paducah City Commission last week after he sent a text message with racist connotations to Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cherry on Nov. 8, 2022. The commission has been working to appoint a replacement for Guess, but now the process is going to be held up for a bit longer.
Paducah City Commission pauses plans to appoint new commissioner after David Guess appeals decision to remove him from office
PADUCAH — Ousted Paducah City Commission member David Guess has filed an appeal of the commission's decision to remove him from office following a misconduct hearing one week ago. The commissioners voted unanimously to remove Guess from the local governing body because of text messages with racist connotations Guess...
Road to improvement: KYTC seeks public input on U.S. 62 proposals
CALVERT CITY, KY — Anyone who lives near, owns property along, or travels U.S. 62 is invited to a public information meeting to discuss improvement project proposals. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the meeting is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Calvert City Civic Center on Feb. 7.
Landowners, farmers invited to apply for funding to improve oak forests in 5 Illinois counties
CHAMPAIGN, IL — Landowners and farmers in five southern Illinois counties may now apply for funding to assist them in protecting some of their natural resources. According to a Monday release, Regional Conservation Partnership Program funds are now available for the Southern Illinois Oak Ecosystem Restorations effort in Southern Illinois.
1/24 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from January 24th.
A monthly meal with meaning: Project Diehard Veteran Fellowship Breakfast
PADUCAH — We've probably all heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For some local veterans, that sentiment may ring even truer — especially on the first Wednesday of the month. That's because those are the days when nonprofit Project Diehard Inc hosts fellowship breakfasts,...
Deputies helping connect people to addiction recovery resources through Badges of Hope program
PADUCAH — Badges of Hope is a program of the McCracken County Sheriff's Department offering people who struggle with substance abuse a ride to recovery. Twenty-five days into 2023, three people have already received help through Badges of Hope. The sheriff's department offers the program in partnership with Four...
Mobile crossover work to restrict I-24 in Lyon County for 2 weeks
KUTTAWA, KY — Crossover maintenance and repair work along Interstate 24 will cause various restrictions between the 34 and 55 mile markers in Lyon County, starting on Jan. 25. In a Tuesday release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Lyon County Highway Maintenance Crew will be working at median...
All lanes of I-24 west open to traffic after crews clear crash site in Lyon County
All lanes of Interstate 24 westbound are open to traffic at the 35 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky, after crews cleared the scene of a crash involving a truck and trailer. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet initially said the vehicle involved in the crash was a semitrailer. KYTC now says...
CDC reports 1 in 3 high schoolers face mental health struggles; what one local district is doing to help
PADUCAH — The likelihood that your high school student or their friend is experiencing mental health struggles is growing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 1 in 3 high school students nationwide are. It's an issue we're seeing locally, and one Paducah Public Schools is...
Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest
MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
Caldwell students belt Nat'l Anthem when sound system malfunctions
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Technology isn't always perfect — sometimes you just have to improvise. That's exactly what these Kentucky students did when their gym's sound system malfunctioned at Tuesday's Caldwell County Lady Tigers VS UHA basketball game. Rather than let the game continue on without singing the...
1/23 High School Basketball
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, January 23. Graves County 64, Hickman County 48. Hopkins County Central 92, Livingston Central 72. Paducah Tilghman 61, Mayfield 57. GIRLS. Mayfield 39, Murray 18. McCracken County 74, Hopkins County Central 34.
