Sanford, FL

Sanford envisions new downtown mixed-use project

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Sanford plans to redevelop a property to bring parking and more to its downtown.

The city has put out a request for qualifications for the redevelopment of Monroe Hall, a building at 400 E. 1st St. constructed in 1943 that has an office area, a conference room and a large open meeting area.

Why this matters: New development can create jobs in construction, increase taxes collected for a city and draw other nearby development.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

