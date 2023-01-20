Sanford envisions new downtown mixed-use project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Sanford plans to redevelop a property to bring parking and more to its downtown.

The city has put out a request for qualifications for the redevelopment of Monroe Hall, a building at 400 E. 1st St. constructed in 1943 that has an office area, a conference room and a large open meeting area.

Why this matters: New development can create jobs in construction, increase taxes collected for a city and draw other nearby development.

