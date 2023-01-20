Read full article on original website
Linda Bines Moore
4d ago
Dog breeding for profit should be illegal, look how many dogs are in shelters, we don’t need people pumping out more just to fill their pockets
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies
YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
York County barn fire reportedly under control
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Begins Testing Deer in Bucks County for Dangerous Chemicals
The commission is testing to see of the deer population is safe for consumption for hunters and buyers of game meat. The deer population in Bucks County is being tested for traces of chemicals, which could be detrimental to both animals and humans. Aaron Moselle wrote about the testing for WHYY.
After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
Berks County authorities seek 5 suspects from 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall'
READING, Pa. — Authorities in Berks County are attempting to locate five suspects charged with drug trafficking offenses as part of "Operation Caribbean Snowfall," an undercover operation designed to break up a large-scale drug distribution organization in Berks, Montgomery and surrounding counties. The men are five of 27 suspects...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man arrested for alleged Chester County massage spa rape
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who worked for a spa during a massage in Phoenixville, Chester County. According to the district attorney’s office, 36-year-old Keith Cleghorn of Stowe, Pennsylvania...
Furry Friends with Roxy, the dog!
LANCASTER, Pa. — When you first meet Roxy, you immediately notice that this dog is a ball of energy!. It’s shocking to learn that this lady is eight years old. Roxy loves to play, after getting all of her energy out, she's always ready to snuggle or lay out in the sun.
WGAL
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 21 dogs from breeder's property in Gap, Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
abc27.com
PSPCA removes 21 dogs from Lancaster County breeder
PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WHTM) — Citing concerns for the animals’ welfare, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team reported they rescued 21 dogs from a breeder’s property on Cain’s Road in Gap, Lancaster County, on Thursday, January 19. According to the PSPCA, their enforcement officers were...
local21news.com
Numerous weather-related accidents reported in northern Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says there have been numerous reports of storm related crashes in their area. According to police, one of the accidents involved a pregnant woman in labor who was on her way to the hospital. Authorities say the multi-vehicle crash that happened just before noon at Peters Road and Highlands Drive in Warwick Township, sent one vehicle into a field and one into a traffic pole. Police say no injuries were reported.
Snow doesn't amount to much in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For those who hook up the plows and hit the roads when the snow comes, Wednesday’s storm was pretty much a bust in York County. “This is what I call a nuisance snow, it’s enough to keep the body shops busy but I don’t think it’s really enough to be plowable," said Fred Holder Jr. of East York.
Funds from former Gov. Wolf and the DCNR going towards planting trees in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Former Governor Wolf and his administration announced an $11.8 million investment to plant trees and meadows in Pennsylvania, in order to better the environment and enhance recreation. “Not only will that benefit the people, but it will also benefit the environment as well,” said Kalaia...
Lancaster 'Chicken Man' sentenced for smuggling drugs into central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Soto, also known as "The Chicken Man," conspired with others to transport cocaine from Puerto...
WGAL
York County coroner's office: 3 people found dead in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner's office says three people were found dead in West Manchester Township. Police said they responded to an address on Loman Avenue Wednesday morning for a "critical incident." In a news release, police said, "We want to make sure the public...
Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
Lancaster County welcomes the Year of the Rabbit
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders hosted a Lunar New Year celebration in Lancaster City on Sunday, at the Ewell Plaza. People gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is a special celebration to honor the beginning of the new year in many East Asian countries.
