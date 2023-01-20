ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 7

Ella Mai
4d ago

it's clearly a joke them folks probably moved out of town,hell they might even be locked up in prison lol by this time or dead

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Police in Lebanon County arrest suspect wanted for striking officers with vehicle while fleeing DUI stop

WOMELSDORF, Pa. — Police in Lebanon County have arrested a suspect accused of striking several officers with his vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop last November. Steven Pensel, 50, was charged with two felonies, six misdemeanors and seven summary traffic violations stemming from a Nov. 28, 2022 incident that began in Womelsdorf, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland County man convicted for 2021 shooting, now on the run

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was convicted for his role in a 2021 shooting and is now on the run. A jury returned a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of a discharged firearm into an occupied structure and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident

A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say

A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
READING, PA
FOX 43

York County barn fire reportedly under control

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023

READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
READING, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy