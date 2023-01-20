ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Lakers vs. Grizzlies prediction: Back the hottest team in the NBA tonight

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDlHJ_0kLoIrTb00

The Grizzlies are the hottest team in the NBA after tying a team record with their 11th straight win on Wednesday. For a group that’s been vocal about its perception in a crowded West, I’d expect a fiery effort against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday with a chance to elevate the franchise mark.

Memphis hasn’t just strung together a series of close wins — it has been outright smacking teams during the streak. The Grizzlies have boasted the NBA’s best net rating (+12.3) across those nearly dozen games, winning more than half of them by double digits after a 30-point win over the Suns on Monday.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies prediction (10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Unsurprisingly, Ja Morant has been at the heart of it all. He’s scored at least 20 points in each of his last eight starts and is averaging 28.3 points and 8.1 assists on 53 percent shooting since Memphis’ win streak began on Dec. 29 — only LeBron James (36.4 ppg), Joel Embiid (31.9) and Kevin Durant (33) have scored more points on a higher percentage across the same span.

Betting on the NBA?

Speaking of James, his high scoring rate hasn’t meant much in the win-loss column, as the Lakers have dropped four of their last five games after a brief five-game win streak that had some expecting a turnaround. That one win? A home victory over the tanking Rockets. That doesn’t exactly inspire confidence with the red-hot Grizzlies coming to town.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies pick

Grizzlies -7 ( FanDuel )

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Russell Westbrook has press conference blowup over ‘crossed-up’ Lakers question

Coming off an epic comeback against the Trail Blazers on Sunday night, the Lakers aimed for a three-game win streak against the Clippers on Tuesday night. Instead, a fourth-quarter rally that saw the lead trimmed to 10 slipped away when Russell Westbrook threw a bad inbounds pass to Dennis Schröder, which resulted in a Kawhi Leonard three-point play. The momentum they had built with a 10-2 run withered away with just under six minutes left. Following the turnover, the Clippers would score eight straight points on their way to a 133-115 win. In his postgame press conference, Westbrook did not take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

NBA player prop bets, picks and predictions Wednesday, Jan. 25

We’re back with three more player props during tonight’s loaded ten-game NBA slate. NBA on ESPN will feature a high-profile doubleheader, with Ben Simmons returning to Philadelphia as the Nets face Joel Embiid and the Sixers before the Warriors host the Grizzlies in the nightcap. But tonight, we’re targeting a few other games, one involving one of the best shooters of all-time and two more solid starters that should see a boost in production thanks to some teammate injuries. With that, here are our best bets for those games during Wednesday night’s action. Wizards vs. Rockets (8:00 p.m. ET) Kyle Kuzma over...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Three NBA picks against the spread, predictions, odds Wednesday, Jan. 25

We struck out on our two NBA predictions on Wednesday, as the Bulls blew a late lead over the Pacers and the Hornets laid an egg against the struggling Suns. No matter; we’re back to the drawing board on Wednesday ahead of an intriguing slate of games, headlined by a reunion of sorts in Philadelphia and a potential NBA Finals preview in Milwaukee. Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM for Wednesday’s betting menu: Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes NBA Wednesday odds, lines, picks (via BetMGM) 76ers -5.5 vs. NetsNuggets +10.5 @ BucksThunder +1.5 vs. Hawks 76ers vs. Nets prediction...
New York Post

UConn vs. Xavier prediction: College basketball picks, odds

At one point, Connecticut looked like the best team in college basketball, winning 14 straight against one of the toughest schedules in the country to peak at No. 2 in the AP Poll. Then came a humbling loss at Xavier that sent the Huskies into a 1-5 tailspin, with three of those five losses coming by double digits. It looks like Dan Hurley’s group has found its groove again after Sunday’s 30-point home win over Butler. And Wednesday’s rematch with the Musketeers serves as the perfect chance for the Huskies to seek vengeance and assert their elite upside once again. Check out...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes provides injury update with all eyes on ankle

Patrick Mahomes is presenting an aura of health. The presumptive NFL MVP suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday. Nonetheless, the quarterback on Wednesday declared all systems go for the AFC Championship game — and exited the press conference without a limp. “It’s doing good,” Mahomes told reporters of his ankle, according to ESPN. “I’ve done a few days of treatment, a few days of rehab. Excited to get on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I’m at. But it’s feeling good so far. “I felt better than I thought...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet

Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
New York Post

Islanders vs. Senators prediction: Our NHL pick targets this underachieving team

Two NHL teams in miserable form will meet in Ottawa on Wednesday night. The New York Islanders, desperate to end a five-game losing streak and head into the All-Star Break with some momentum and belief that they can fight their way back into the playoff mix, are a road underdog against the Ottawa Senators, who are looking to turn around a 1-4 slide.  Does either side represent a good buy-low value on Wednesday night? Islanders vs. Senators prediction (7 p.m. ET., ESPN+) It seems like it’s been the same story for a couple of seasons for the Senators under DJ Smith. Ottawa’s statistical...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

Recruiting Bronny James isn’t easy: Have to ‘jump through a thousand hoops’

Bronny James’ recruitment has been a tough task for some teams interested in his services. The 6-foot-3 guard, who is the eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, is in his senior year at Sierra Canyon in Southern California, and some coaches are sharing the difficulties of the recruiting process of the 18-year-old. “I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom,” one ACC coach told On3. “You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

49ers say Charles Omenihu will play in NFC Championship despite domestic violence arrest

The 49ers plan to have Charles Omenihu for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, despite his Monday arrest on a suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence charge. “We’re letting the legal process take care of itself, so if he’s healthy, he’ll play this week,” San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told media on Wednesday. “We’ve looked into it the last 48 hours, not only himself but other people. We don’t feel we should kick him off our team at this time.” The defensive end was released on bail Monday night after a police responded to an incident at his home in the Santana...
SAN JOSE, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy