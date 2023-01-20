Read full article on original website
Related
The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.
Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Skier's Paradise: Plenty of natural snow has local ski hills booming
With more snow in the first couple of months of winter than we got all season last year, local ski hill operators are pinching themselves. Pam Hoye of Afton Alps says they’ve been busy and it feels good to be back.
These Small ‘Mom ‘n Pop’ Ski Resorts Are Locals’ Best-Kept Secrets
Which slopes are you hoping to hit this winter? We don’t need to tell you any more than you already know about those A-list resorts lining Colorado’s I-70, or Whistler, Mt. Bachelor, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole with the capacity crowds and lift tickets often north of $200. But if you’re looking for some real […]
Chucking bombs, saving lives and fresh tracks: a day in the life of ski patrol
We spent the day with Verbier ski patrol learning everything they do to control avalanche risk, rescue injured skiers and keep the mountain safe
How to use a Shewee on your backcountry adventures
We explain how to use a Shewee so you can finally pee standing up on your adventures and avoid all the mess and fuss of squatting in a thorny bush
brides.com
The Bride Baked the Cake for Her Glamorous Wedding in Sun Valley, Idaho
Maddie Hunt and Noah Archibald-Seiffer met over a dead body—seriously. “It was July 2014 and we were both starting medical school at the University of Utah,” Maddie remembers. “We were assigned to the same cadaver anatomy group during the first week of school. We met in a freezing, windowless, cinderblock basement anatomy lab that had more formaldehyde than love in the air.”
travelawaits.com
Visit Minnesota’s Award-Winning Ice Castles This Winter — Everything You Need To Know
When temps drop below freezing, there are usually two opposite approaches: hunker down and wait it out (can spring be far away?) or escape (where’s my suitcase?). Those who think winter is best appreciated by hunkering down grit their chattering teeth and hibernate. For those who want to escape it all, visions of tropical climates, sandy beaches, and umbrella drinks dance in their heads, and they booked airline tickets yesterday.
Professional snowboarder Aimee Fuller reveals the best ski resorts to visit in Europe and the U.S
This week Olympic snowboarder, broadcaster and podcaster Aimee Fuller checks in to our travel Q&A. She also lists the items she can't travel without and reflects on her first trip abroad...
gripped.com
You Have to Ice Skate to These New Banff Ice Climbs
We’re well into ice climbing season now as we head into the second month of winter. While some places in Canada known to have fat ice had a slow start, classics from coast to coast are now in and getting climbed. In Banff National Park, two new routes were...
The best snowshoes 2023: for cold-play adventures all winter long
Tackle winter walking on all kinds of trails with the best snowshoes on your feet, or stashed in your pack for when they’re needed
New York Post
Hiker captures hypnotic video of rare spinning ice disk: ‘It felt surreal’
An adventurer was mesmerized after encountering a giant, perfectly round frozen disc spinning in water while hiking a mountainous area in Scotland. “To happen across something so serene and perfectly formed, it felt surreal,” Dan Brown, 32, told South West News Service of the Lazy Susan-esque spectacle that is marveling viewers online.
reinisfischer.com
Gudauri - Georgian Winter Capital for skiing, snowboarding, paragliding and heli-skiing
Gudauri is a popular winter resort located in the Republic of Georgia, Caucasus some 120 km from Tbilisi. I first visited Gudauri back in the Spring of 2011, and since then I have come here at least once a season. The resort offers high quality skiing opportunities. The slopes of...
Comments / 0