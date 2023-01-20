ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

‘Pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli yet to pay $65M fine for lifetime ban: FTC

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

The Federal Trade Commission asked a federal judge on Friday to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for allegedly impeding its efforts to determine whether he flouted a ban on working in the pharmaceutical industry .

In a filing in Manhattan federal court, the FTC said Shkreli has not complied with its requests for information relating to Druglike Inc., a company it said he formed last July, and noted his apparent failure to pay any of a $64.6 million penalty that accompanied the ban.

A representative for Shkreli could not immediately be reached for comment.

Shkreli became known as “pharma bro” after raising the price of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim to $750 per tablet from about $17.50 in 2015 as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, and appearing unapologetic when criticized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1070Is_0kLoIkXk00
Martin Shkreli was released early from prison last May.
REUTERS

He was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in August 2017 of defrauding investors in two hedge funds he ran, and scheming to defraud investors in drugmaker Retrophin Inc., where he had been chief executive prior to Turing.

Shkreli was released early from prison last May.

US District Judge Denise Cote imposed the lifetime drug industry ban and $64.6 million penalty last February, related to Shkreli’s efforts to keep generic Daraprim rivals off the market. Cote will decide the FTC’s contempt motion.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

NY AG Tish James bashes MSG facial surveillance as ‘plagued’ with legal problems

New York Attorney General Letitia James has joined the fight against Madison Square Garden Entertainment CEO James Dolan and his “dystopian” use of facial recognition software to screen attendees. The company has used the tech to block attorneys from law firms with active litigation against it from attending events at its venues — something James warned could run afoul of local and federal laws. “We write to raise concerns that the Policy may violate the New York Civil Rights Law and other city, state, and federal laws prohibiting discrimination and retaliation for engaging in protected activity,” she said in a Tuesday letter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy