The 2022 Honda Accord Is as Great Now as It Ever Was
All good things must come to an end, and so we must say goodbye to the 10th-generation Honda Accord. When this car launched in 2017, it ushered in a new standard for midsize sedans. Hell, it even bumped up against some legit premium offerings, as well. Since then, the Accord’s...
At $17,000, Is This 1990 Ford F350 Centurion the Deal of the Century?
Only about 15,000 Ford Centurions were ever built, so when one like today’s Nice Price or No Dice Ford F350 shows up for sale, it’s worth taking notice. Let’s see if this custom coach-built truck is also worth its asking price. Half-baked works ok when it comes...
At $11,500, Will This 1992 BMW 325ic Prove the Ultimate Cruising Machine?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice 325ic touts that, after 167,000 miles, the odometer still works. That’s a laudable achievement for any old BMW, but could it make this car worth a low five-figure asking?. Last Friday we looked at a 2015 Porsche 911 Targa...
C9 Corvette Planned for 2028 With Mid-Mounted Small Block in Tow: Report
General Motors has been building C8 Corvettes for just about three years now. I know, the passage of time is downright insulting. Either way, with the first mid-engine ’Vette fast approaching the halfway point of its lifecycle, we’re not only going to be seeing further evolutions of the formula, like the hybrid, all-wheel-drive E-Ray and long-rumored Zora. Talk of a successor is bound to get louder, too.
For Sale: A Bone Stock 1997 A80 Toyota Supra
The A80 Toyota Supra has an almost god-like status among the automotive community, especially in tuner circles. But you already know that. Built from 1993 to 1997, the A80 Supra gained an even bigger following with 2001’s The Fast And Furious. As the years have gone on, their prices further skyrocketed. What’s worse is that they’re becoming harder and harder to find stock. Buyers have to contend with someone else’s potentially shitty mods, high miles, and six-figure price tags. But every so often there are still gems to be found, which is what this one looks like (for a price).
Tesla Can Slash its Prices Because its Cars Are So Cheap to Build
There’s a reason why Tesla has been able to drastically cut its vehicle prices across the board without breaking a sweat. The automaker reportedly earns more money per vehicle than literally all of its rivals. Now, Reuters reports that Tesla is using that fact as another weapon in the EV price war.
The Porsche Vision 357 Concept Is Proud to Be a Dinosaur
There’s a lot to unpack about the Porsche Vision 357 concept, but the coolest detail is an unexpected bit of whimsy: cartoon dinosaur stickers on either side of the concept car. It’s a clever nod to the fact that, despite looking all new and futuristic, the Vision 357 is all about celebrating Porsche’s past.
Alpina’s Most Powerful Car Ever Is a 200 MPH Wagon
For some reason I’ll never get my head around, most people would rather have a big, boxy SUV over a cool, sleek station wagon. It’s for that reason that car makers around the world stopped plowing their sporty ideas into cool wagons to focus on rugged utility vehicles instead. But now, German tuning company Alpina is out to show just how slick the station wagon can really be.
Toyota Only Expects to Sell 10,000 bZ4Xs This Year
Last year, Toyota had to stop selling the electric bZ4X due to a minor problem where the wheels were at risk of falling off. You know. Just a typical new car quirk. That’s also a big reason the Japanese automaker only sold about 1,200 bZ4Xs in the entirety of 2022. But now that Toyota’s figured out a way to keep the wheels on its electric vehicle, 2023 is the year it will finally take on Tesla, right? Not exactly.
Honda Is Playing Catch-Up With New EV Division
Honda finally seems tired of lagging behind in the EV game, and it is now creating a new division to remedy that. The automaker is reportedly overhauling its organizational structure in order to strengthen its electric vehicle future in hopes get some of that sweet electric vehicle market share pie, as well as continue to compete with their U.S. and European rivals, Reuters reports.
The Tesla Model Y Is $500 More Than When It Was $13,000 Less
A couple weeks ago, Tesla dropped the price of its Model Y in the U.S. by $13,000, probably in part because they are worried about demand, though also because the IRS deemed the Model Y a car. That meant the Model Y wouldn’t qualify for tax incentives because its old price was over the $55,000 limit, but its new price, $52,990, would qualify. Now Tesla has changed the Model Y’s starting price again, to $53,490, without explanation.
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Is Being Recalled Because Its Engine Shuts Off While Driving
Stellantis is recalling 76,000 plug-in hybrid Pacifica models that run the risk of stalling on the road due to a potential short circuit shutting off the minivan’s engine. This latest FCA recall applies to 67,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models in the U.S., and another 9,000 of the minivans in markets abroad, according to Automotive News.
NHTSA Says You Must Have Been Imagining That Exhaust Smell in Your Ford Explorer
It took the government six years to determine that the Ford Explorer doesn’t have an exhaust problem, Ford’s EV tie-up with Volkswagen will result in hundreds of job cuts in Europe, and General Motors and LG don’t seem to be getting along. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, January 23, 2023.
Ferrari Really Wants You to Hear the Wail of its EVs
When you think of a Ferrari, what immediately comes to mind? Is it the Prancing Horse emblem, a flash or scarlet, or the roar of a combustion engine? Well, while the brand’s personal palette and Cavallino Rampante aren’t going anywhere, the electric revolution could be set to change the signature sound of a Ferrari.
This Influencer’s Rezvani Video Is Even More Cringeworthy Than the Vengeance Itself
There aren’t many vehicles on the market today that would be more embarrassing to be seen in than the Rezvani Vengeance. At least in the U.S. No decent, normal person would be caught dead in that thing. It’s just a fantasy car for the kind of dude who is so scared of the world that he fully believes he needs to carry two AR-15s just to safely order coffee in a suburban Starbucks. It’s for the kind of person who fantasizes about murdering cyclists because roads should be for cars, and those cyclists are probably libtards anyway.
These Automakers Can't Quite Hold Onto Their First-Time Buyers
Some automakers are struggling to convince first-time buyers to return to the showroom, Elon Musk testified that he really believed he’d be able to take Tesla private in 2018 with some help and Audi took Nio to court and won. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 24, 2023.
Norwegian Cruise Line Refuses to Transport EVs, Hybrids Due to Fire Concerns
One of the things that have become increasingly apparent with the rise of electric cars is that when they catch on fire, those fires are incredibly difficult to extinguish. This is true of fully equipped fire crews on dry land, but imagine if one of those fires happened inside a ship at sea.
The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Is a Family SUV For Light Off-Roading
The Honda Pilot has undergone a transformation from a venerable suburban conveyor to a light-duty off-road explorer. This fourth-generation Pilot has a tougher and rougher appearance, and there’s legitimate substance to back up this style. From steel skid plates and a full-size spare tire to a suite of off-road driving aids, the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport is equipped with tangible improvements that will be useful for the occasional off-road excursion.
A Suzuki Hayabusa With a Rear Track Proves Everything Is Better With ’Busa
So as someone who’s never lived somewhere that it snows a whole bunch, the concept of “snow bikes,” aka dirt bikes with rear tracks and front skis rather than wheels, is kind of a new one. What isn’t a new concept is just how damned silly the 155-horsepower (to the wheel, according to Motorcyclist magazine) Suzuki Hayabusa is in basically any situation. What do you get when you combine the two? According to Grind Hard Plumbing Co on YouTube, you get a good time.
