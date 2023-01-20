ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian government funds research to find out if white paint is racist

By Fox News
 5 days ago

Is white paint racist? Norway’s University of Bergen is exploring that question, asking how the aesthetic of white paint helped the nation contribute to white supremacy and helped “[make] the world whiter.”

“Whiteness is not only a cultural and societal condition tied to skin color, privileges, and systematic exclusion, but materialize everywhere around us,” a rundown of the study read.

“Although Norway is not a conventional colonial power, this project will show how the country has played a globally leading role in establishing white as a superior color,” it said. “Until now, however, this story has been lesser known to scholars and the public.”

The study on whiteness and paint, dubbed NorWhite, observes the Norwegian-developed paint pigment titanium white through “historical, aesthetic, and critical” lenses to determine how the development of the color contributed to “social transformation” as well as how the innovation led to “planetary consequences.”

“Currently the Norwegian innovation TiO2 [titanium dioxide] is present in literally every part of modern life … The primary research question is: What are the cultural and aesthetic changes instigated by titanium white and TiO2 surfaces — and how can both the material in itself and these changes be conceptualized and made visible?” the description asks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2RBB_0kLoIeFO00
Norway’s University of Bergen is exploring if white paint is racist.
Eivind Senneset

The Research Council of Norway, a government agency, is funding the study by University of Bergen associate professor and historian Ingrid Halland through a grant of 12 million Norwegian Krone (about $1.2 million US) to explore the paint color’s historical legacy, its origins in Norway, and features images of several of the nation’s buildings plastered in the color.

“The overall objective of NorWhite is to critically and visually investigate the cultural and aesthetic preconditions of a complex and unexplored part of Norwegian technology and innovation history that has — as this project claims — made the world whiter,” the description concluded.

The study is also sponsored by two of the major companies that contributed to titanium white paint’s prevalence in the country — Titania A/S, which extracts ore for use in titanium-based products, and Kronos Titan, which produces the titanium dioxide pigment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOOEQ_0kLoIeFO00
The study will focus on whiteness and paint.
Facebook/University of Bergen

The study cites that titanium dioxide is a part of everyday life, including in food, paper, tattoos, synthetic textiles, cosmetics and more in addition to altering the country’s architectural aesthetic through a brighter, more opaque color, and research aims to dissect the historical development that “revolutionized the color industry” with an “absolute white” color.

The University of Bergen study is only the latest example of higher education making “whiteness” a focus.

In the United States last year, Los Angeles Public Schools enforced the idea that “merit” and “individualism” were concepts originating from “whiteness” and must be questioned.

Fox News Digital obtained documents from government watchdog group Judicial Watch last year indicating the United States Military Academy at West Point was also among the institutions taking hits at “whiteness” last year with its critical race theory-based curriculum.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

