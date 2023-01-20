ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eli Manning gets ‘double-bird’ welcome back to Philly for Giants showdown

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9heW_0kLoIdMf00

Eli Manning is getting a Philly reception.

The legendary Giants quarterback admitted this week he would return to the City of Brotherly love for Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Eagles, and he’s getting the warm welcome he envisioned.

“I said when I retired I’d never go back to a football game in Philly,” he said on ESPN’s “Manning-cast” during Monday’s Cowobys-Buccaneers game. “But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cno7lRELp2e
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsWFO_0kLoIdMf00
Eli Manning revealed this week he’d go back to Philly for the Giants’ game against the Eagles.
Getty Images

He can go ahead and start the counter. A Philadelphia-area billboard featuring a double-bird of sorts is already up and waiting for his arrival.

“Welcome back to Philly, Eli. We 🦅🦅 salute you,” the signage reads, according to multiple social media posts.

While the number of double-barreled salutes is sure to grow for the pass-thrower who went 10-21 against his NFC East rivals during his 16-year NFL career, Manning will be watching his heir, Daniel Jones, continue to lead the Giants’ surprising run.

“I said when I retired I’d never go back to a game in Philly. But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.” 😂

Eli Manning says he will be in Philly Sat night for Eagles Giants
pic.twitter.com/HQ3RHtFXiz

— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 17, 2023

“Daniel’s playing great, and I think he is becoming elite,” Manning told The Post’s Steve Serby this week . “There’s still room to grow, and I think he knows that, and that is what is going to make him be that elite quarterback ’cause he’s gonna keep working.”

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s breakup with girlfriend Natalie Buffett revealed after Cowboys season ends

The 2022 season ended on a rough note for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Days after the Cowboys suffered a Divisional Round playoff loss to the 49ers, Page Six exclusively reported Wednesday that Prescott and his girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have broken up. The twosome, who were first linked in 2020, is said to have split around March of last year. The 29-year-old Prescott has also been “casually dating,” per Page Six. Buffett, who frequently posted Instagram photos of herself and Prescott throughout their relationship, had supported the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season. She sported a “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket...
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Olivia Culpo embraces Christian McCaffrey before 49ers’ playoff clash vs. Cowboys

What a “freaking year” it’s been for Olivia Culpo and her longtime boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, celebrated McCaffrey’s momentous season on Sunday as his 49ers took on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional-round matchup. “LETS GOOOOO 49ers!!!!!! what a freaking year @christianmccaffrey @49ers,” Culpo shared on Instagram. In the post, Culpo — who has been dating McCaffrey for more than three years — can be seen embracing the 26-year-old on the sidelines prior to kickoff at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers in October following five-and-a-half seasons...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: SNL takes on George Santos's string of lies

Saturday Night Live repeatedly took embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to task for his string of lies in its first episode of 2023, devoting its cold open and a Weekend Update segment to the truth-challenged lawmaker. The cold open featured Bowen Yang's Santos moonlighting as a sideline reporter for Fox...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions

If you’re Mike McCarthy right now, Twitter isn’t a very fun place. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. One of the NFL’s signature playoff rivalries was renewed and came through with a dramatic game with stout defensive efforts on both sides. Christian McCaffrey scored the Read more... The post NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, ‘so proud’ of Bills QB after crushing loss

Brittany Williams is “so proud” of everything boyfriend Josh Allen accomplished with the Bills this season. One day after the Bengals dominated the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, Williams took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a touching tribute to Buffalo’s fifth-year quarterback. “So proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. Through all the highs of this season and the many, many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered. A true leader,” Williams wrote. “The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes provides injury update with all eyes on ankle

Patrick Mahomes is presenting an aura of health. The presumptive NFL MVP suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday. Nonetheless, the quarterback on Wednesday declared all systems go for the AFC Championship game — and exited the press conference without a limp. “It’s doing good,” Mahomes told reporters of his ankle, according to ESPN. “I’ve done a few days of treatment, a few days of rehab. Excited to get on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I’m at. But it’s feeling good so far. “I felt better than I thought...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Ex-NFLer Chris Baker’s life ‘almost ended 2 days ago’ in health scare

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker revealed on Tuesday that he is recovering after suffering from a stroke. The 35-year-old, who played in the NFL for nine seasons — five with Washington — said in an Instagram story to “tell your loved ones you love ‘em, my life almost ended 2days [sic] ago.” “I can’t believe I had a stroke,” he said. “But God not done with me yet.” Baker also shared video from a Hartford, Conn. hospital room in which he is sitting up and talking to a nurse with what appears to be IVs hooked up to him. According to TMZ,...
HARTFORD, CT
New York Post

Bruce Arians ‘extremely unhappy’ about Buccaneers’ coaching firings

When Bruce Arians stepped down as Buccaneers coach in the offseason and into the front office, the idea was to keep continuity by promoting defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to the head job with much of the rest of the staff remaining in place. Less than a year later, Tampa Bay has now fired nine coaches – including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich – after a disappointing 8-9 season and a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Cowboys. According to reports, Arians is not thrilled about the changes. “Not happy. Very unhappy. Extremely unhappy,” longtime Bucs reporter Rick Stroud said this week...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Jeff Kent blames ‘non-voting stat folks’ as Hall of Fame dream ends

Former Giants MVP Jeff Kent has failed to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his 10th and final year on the Baseball Writers Association of America’s ballot. Kent received 46.5 percent of the vote, which is well below the 75 percent needed to be inducted. The votes were announced on Tuesday night, with only Scott Rolen headed to Cooperstown. Along with Kent, players like Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez also fell well short with 35.7 and 33.2 percent of votes, respectively. Kent did not take the result well. “The voting over the years has been too much of a head-scratching embarrassment,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy