Eli Manning gets ‘double-bird’ welcome back to Philly for Giants showdown

Eli Manning is getting a Philly reception.

The legendary Giants quarterback admitted this week he would return to the City of Brotherly love for Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Eagles, and he’s getting the warm welcome he envisioned.

“I said when I retired I’d never go back to a football game in Philly,” he said on ESPN’s “Manning-cast” during Monday’s Cowobys-Buccaneers game. “But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cno7lRELp2e

Eli Manning revealed this week he’d go back to Philly for the Giants’ game against the Eagles. Getty Images

He can go ahead and start the counter. A Philadelphia-area billboard featuring a double-bird of sorts is already up and waiting for his arrival.

“Welcome back to Philly, Eli. We 🦅🦅 salute you,” the signage reads, according to multiple social media posts.

While the number of double-barreled salutes is sure to grow for the pass-thrower who went 10-21 against his NFC East rivals during his 16-year NFL career, Manning will be watching his heir, Daniel Jones, continue to lead the Giants’ surprising run.

“I said when I retired I’d never go back to a game in Philly. But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.” 😂



Eli Manning says he will be in Philly Sat night for Eagles Giants

pic.twitter.com/HQ3RHtFXiz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 17, 2023

“Daniel’s playing great, and I think he is becoming elite,” Manning told The Post’s Steve Serby this week . “There’s still room to grow, and I think he knows that, and that is what is going to make him be that elite quarterback ’cause he’s gonna keep working.”