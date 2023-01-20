Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
neusenews.com
KPD responds to vape shop alarm
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 9:49 pm, Kinston Police Department Officers responded to A&T Vape Shop located at 4155 W. Vernon Avenue in reference to an alarm activation at the business. While officers were responding to the alarm call, the owner of the business was notified by the alarm company that activity was taking place in the business and the owner was able to observe the breaking and entering in process. Upon arrival, officer located a shattered front glass door and obvious evidence of a larceny. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subjects had already fled the scene. Officers were able to view the surveillance footage that showed (3) juvenile subjects breaking into the business, stealing items and running away. The officers were able to quickly identify the juvenile subjects responsible for the crime and were able to obtain juvenile petitions on each subject for Felony Breaking & Entering, Larceny as well as Misdemeanor Injury to Property. The ages of the juveniles involved were 16, 15, and 14.
Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates
With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
Greenville woman arrested on nine charges including arson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville woman is charged with first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse after police said she admitted to setting her home on fire while her two children were inside. Mykia Hardy, 28, is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Police said Hardy's 4-year-old...
Two arrested on fraud charges after not delivering goods paid for by customers
GREENE COUNTY — Two people were arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses. Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, both of Kinston were taken into custody. An investigation in Greene County showed the two ran ads on social...
Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
Kinston teen arrested on gun charges
A Kinston teenager was arrested Monday on multiple firearm charges. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, on Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m. members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of Mitchell Wooten Apartments. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings and discovered that one apartment had been struck by gunfire. Members of the community quickly rallied together and provided detailed accounts of what had occurred. This led to a K-9 track being performed by Sgt. Stewart and K-9 Brix. This track led to the discovery of Jermaine Williams, 19, of Kinston hiding in the nearby area. Williams was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm.
Police looking for three suspects in fraud of vape shop
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for three people as people of interest in defrauding a vape shop. Anyone with information on the people is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 252-637-2033 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.
Craven County Crime Stoppers
Craven County Crime Stopper’s mission is to reduce crime in your area. Craven County citizens are helping make Craven County a safer place to live, play and work. Crimestoppers is a proven, effective method of helping law enforcement authorities bring criminals to justice. Nationwide, the conviction rate for arrests made with the assistance of Crimestopper tips is more than 98%. It works because citizens provide the police with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of crime offenders.
BCSO: Fentanyl dealer arrested
On Jan. 19, 2023, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Jaquan Kinlaw, 26 years of age, of 3911 Hwy 17 North in Washington. Kinlaw was charged with four (4) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl, two (2) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Oxycodone, one (1) count of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Body cameras now equipped on deputies, SROs in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office has begun issuing their first set of body cameras to deputies. It's something the Sheriff said has been long overdue and will also be a great resource, not only during stops, but also in schools. Sheriff Chris Thomas said with...
Persons Of Interest Sought In Theft Case
FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny. The theft happened just before 2:00am Sunday, January 22nd in the 5100 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. Investigators are looking for two males who appear to be operating an early 2000’s model Chevrolet extended cab...
Two arrested on drug charges in Washington after traffic stop
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Washington led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. Daquon Green, 24, of Chocowinity, and Paul Byrd, 22, of Washington, were arrested on Jan. 18. Green was given a $70,000 secured bond while Byrd was given a $25,000 secured bond. Green’s charges include: Byrd was […]
Kinston Police Department seeks public assistance regarding a larceny
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the publics assistance regarding a larceny. on January 19, 2023, two unknown white females received goods and services from a local nail salon. Both left the establishment without paying. They were seen leaving in a black BMW. Anyone with information pertaining to the...
DO YOU KNOW ME? Winterville police looking for pawn shop burglar
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in catching an overnight pawn shop burglar. Winterville police this afternoon released surveillance photos from inside Jolly’s Pawn Shop on Fire Tower Road. The burglary happened around 12:30 a.m. and after smashing several display cases, officers say the burglar...
New Bern man headed to prison on second degree murder guilty plea
NEW BERN, Craven County — Timothy Harris will be in prison for up to 25 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official on Jan. 13. According to a release from NC Courts, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County...
Snow Hill Police seek public's help with person of interest in breaking and entering investigation
Snow Hill- According to the Snow Hill Police Department’s Facebook Page, the department is seeking information in identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. Anyone with information should contact the department at 252-560-9022 or send them a message. According to the statement “Any and all tips regarding the identity of this person will remain anonymous.”
Violent drug dealer who threatened law enforcement receives nine years in federal prison
RALEIGH, N.C. – Joseph Michael Wilson, also known as “Mike Mike,” 37, of Kinston North Carolina, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for two counts of distribution of a quantity of cocaine. Wilson pled guilty to the charges on November 15, 2022. “Law enforcement officers put...
Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
