On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 9:49 pm, Kinston Police Department Officers responded to A&T Vape Shop located at 4155 W. Vernon Avenue in reference to an alarm activation at the business. While officers were responding to the alarm call, the owner of the business was notified by the alarm company that activity was taking place in the business and the owner was able to observe the breaking and entering in process. Upon arrival, officer located a shattered front glass door and obvious evidence of a larceny. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subjects had already fled the scene. Officers were able to view the surveillance footage that showed (3) juvenile subjects breaking into the business, stealing items and running away. The officers were able to quickly identify the juvenile subjects responsible for the crime and were able to obtain juvenile petitions on each subject for Felony Breaking & Entering, Larceny as well as Misdemeanor Injury to Property. The ages of the juveniles involved were 16, 15, and 14.

KINSTON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO