Fox17

‘Your Partner, Your Place’: Kent County unveils new brand and logo

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County government has launched a new brand, dubbed “Window on the County.”. A new primary logo was unveiled to reflect the brand’s vision statement, as well as a new tagline: “Your Partner, Your Place.”. “We set out to align the...
Fox17

2023 Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-off taking place January 28

The best way to warm up during the cold winter months is from the inside out with a warm bowl of chili. The bowls of chili will be plentiful in downtown Kalamazoo this weekend at the Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off. There will be over 30 chilis to taste throughout downtown...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: January 23

1. A group dedicated to making Grand Rapids healthier and safer wants the input of the community. The Coalition For Community-Owned Safety has held several events discussing things like police accountability, equitable economic development, and reinvesting in mental and physical health. Tuesday's topic is "Reinvesting in Affordable Housing; Unpacking the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Attack of the Bloodsuckers! Museum opens exhibit with a bite

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Museum of History and Science is preparing for its newest exhibit; Attack of the Bloodsuckers!. Find all things creepy, crawly, or bite-y in this exploration of the science behind things that try to dig their teeth into you. Running January 27th through mid-May, this...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Eating in season is better for you and it IS possible in January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Finding fresh, local produce in the summertime is easy, but things get a little more complicated during our cold winter months. Thankfully, Grace Derocha, Diabetes Educator, Registered Dietician and National Spokesperson with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has some suggestions - brussels sprouts and horseradish! Check out the recipe below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

After 100+ years, the Kalamazoo Lyceum returns to downtown Kalamazoo

After a more than 100-year hiatus, the Kalamazoo Lyceum is coming back to downtown Kalamazoo, an open conversation that brings the best and brightest together for public learning. The Lyceum was created over 100 years ago to bring people together to share ideas and ask big questions about shared humanity....
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Investigation underway after body found near East Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities seek information after a body was found in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning. "About 12:35 a.m. this morning we received a call from Kent County dispatch. 'Welfare check', 'man down' call at the intersection of Plymouth and Lake Drive," said Mark Herald, director of public safety in East Grand Rapids. "When our officers responded there was an individual in the area on the streets who had been shot. Our officers immediately began CPR and they continued CPR until the ambulance arrived."
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

MSP: Semi-truck blaze shuts down part of I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids troopers are working to clear the highway after a semi-truck caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. The semi-truck was found burning on westbound I-96 near 36th Street. Troopers say the driver was safe and escaped from the burning vehicle. Currently, the right lane on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Muskegon Twp. 7th grader hospitalized after getting hit by car

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A middle schooler in Muskegon Township is hurt after getting hit by a car Wednesday morning. Orchard View Schools says the seventh grader was hit on Sheridan Drive. We’re told the student was taken to the hospital and is responding to family members. Part of...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Paw Paw brewery burns in early morning blaze

PAW PAW, Mich. — A local brewery is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. According to the Paw Paw Fire Chief, crews were first called to Lucky Girl Brewing Company late on Monday, around 11:30 p.m. They found what they call a "working fire."
PAW PAW, MI
Fox17

Muskegon Heights left in limbo after city manager is voted out

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — After reviewing the city manager's contract for hours in a closed session, the Muskegon Heights City Council voted not to renew the contract for former manager Troy Bell. At Monday's city council meeting, four council members voted against renewing Bell's contract. Three voted in favor.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road. We’re told...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Man arrested after stealing truck, leading police on 3-county chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Bellevue man was arrested after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit spanning three counties. On Tuesday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies arrived at Gardner Brothers Lawn and Landscape in Springfield before 11:30 a.m. in response to a reported stolen vehicle.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Know the Law: Laws Against Lawyer Solicitation

A personal injury attorney might be your first thought after an injury, and in cases when the injury was caused by the negligence of another, a lawyer might be able to help you. However, that decision must be yours, and Michigan has strict rules against lawyers soliciting their services. Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas explains everything you need to know on this week’s Know the law.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

