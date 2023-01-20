KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. The two suspects, Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19, allegedly shot at a woman while in front of her home. An officer responded to the home, on Houston Street, around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call reporting the shooting, the report said.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO