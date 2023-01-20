ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminn County, TN

wvlt.tv

Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. The two suspects, Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19, allegedly shot at a woman while in front of her home. An officer responded to the home, on Houston Street, around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call reporting the shooting, the report said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities

A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Update: Man who Stole Car, Kidnapped Child was Arrested

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The man who stole a car with a sleeping child in the backseat Monday has been arrested by Chattanooga police. An affidavit from Hamilton County states that Harold R. Green of Cleveland is being charged with kidnapping and two counts of property theft over $5,000.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

KPD: Two charged after pointing BB gun at car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were charged after pointing a BB gun at a car Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 19-year-old Amelia Hamilton and 20-year-old Raven Oldham were arrested following a high-risk traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue near Castle Street, KPD said. Officers performed the traffic stop...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

APD: Suspect in custody after bank robbery in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department said that a suspect was in custody Tuesday afternoon after a bank robbery on Topside Road. They said the robbery was at the CBBC Bank, near the Life Care Center of Blount County. Additional information about the bank robbery, such as the...
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief. Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Police Chase with Wanted Chickamauga Man

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF) — An investigation is underway after a man sent officers on a high-speed chase on Sunday in Walker County, Georgia. Officers attempted a traffic stop when Tylor Laverne Day fled the scene. This resulted in officers pursuing Day, who reached speeds of 70 mph. The pursuit...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
mymix1041.com

Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga

From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

