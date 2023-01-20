Read full article on original website
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. The two suspects, Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19, allegedly shot at a woman while in front of her home. An officer responded to the home, on Houston Street, around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call reporting the shooting, the report said.
Knoxville Police: Unrestrained child, drugs found in vehicle after chase
A passenger involved in a pursuit following an alleged hit-and-run was found with drugs and his daughter in the vehicle Monday night, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities
A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
Knoxville woman convicted of driving drunk in the wrong lane at 90mph
A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.
Update: Man who Stole Car, Kidnapped Child was Arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The man who stole a car with a sleeping child in the backseat Monday has been arrested by Chattanooga police. An affidavit from Hamilton County states that Harold R. Green of Cleveland is being charged with kidnapping and two counts of property theft over $5,000.
Second suspect from drag racing crash in jail
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records.
KPD: Two charged after pointing BB gun at car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were charged after pointing a BB gun at a car Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 19-year-old Amelia Hamilton and 20-year-old Raven Oldham were arrested following a high-risk traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue near Castle Street, KPD said. Officers performed the traffic stop...
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
APD: Suspect in custody after bank robbery in Alcoa
ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department said that a suspect was in custody Tuesday afternoon after a bank robbery on Topside Road. They said the robbery was at the CBBC Bank, near the Life Care Center of Blount County. Additional information about the bank robbery, such as the...
Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief. Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating
Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
Arrest after chase across county lines
A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
Police Chase with Wanted Chickamauga Man
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF) — An investigation is underway after a man sent officers on a high-speed chase on Sunday in Walker County, Georgia. Officers attempted a traffic stop when Tylor Laverne Day fled the scene. This resulted in officers pursuing Day, who reached speeds of 70 mph. The pursuit...
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found 19 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop.
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
