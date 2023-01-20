Read full article on original website
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
FBI Special Agent Fornell's First Appearance On NCIS Created Plot Holes Down The Road
After 20 seasons on the air, it's hardly surprising to know that "NCIS" has slipped up on occasion. After all, there aren't many long-running series that haven't created a few plot holes that puzzle viewers. Fortunately, the occasional mishaps on "NCIS" haven't hurt the show's success, as it remains one of CBS' longest-running dramas, according to Outsider.
Matthew Gray Gubler Says Criminal Minds' Spencer Reid Was Originally 'Like Data From Star Trek'
The CBS procedural "Criminal Minds" became a big hit over the course of its run, amassing 15 seasons under its belt before it ended in 2020. The show's popularity then led to a revival in 2022 on Paramount+, under the name "Criminal Minds: Evolution." One of the key ingredients to...
Night Court Fans Notice Significant Improvements In Episode 3 Of The Revival
Reboots and revivals can be tricky things to land. Rebooting or resurrecting a beloved show from the past often carries a significant amount of weight, both seen and unseen. On one hand, a show needs to have enough reverence for its source material to ensnare fans of the original show, and on the opposite side of the equation, a rebooted show needs to be able to stand on its own accord and be able to bring in new audiences. In other words, revivals and reboots are a precarious balancing act that few shows can manage.
NCIS Fans Are Thrilled To See Sawyer And Torres Strengthen Their Bond
If you think that law enforcement agents tasked with patrolling naval bases would have a boring job, then you've probably never seen the long-running television series "NCIS." Currently in Season 20, "NCIS" isn't about a bunch of stuffy desk jockeys. Instead, the agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service often take a hands-on approach when looking into crimes. In the recent episode "Big Rig," the chaos-causing Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) runs into his friend Agent Dale Sawyer (Zane Holtz) on the streets, but instead of a friendly catch-up, Sawyer is unkempt, paranoid, and covered in blood.
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Eddie Murphy Teases Details Of His Upcoming Documentary The Last Stand
In recent years, viewers have heard little from Eddie Murphy, after the comic starred in a series of poorly-performing films and even dropped out of hosting the Oscars in 2011. Ultimately, stemming from these and other reasons, the past decade or so of Murphy's career has been considerably quieter than the era that made him a star.
Blue Bloods' Bridget Moynahan Feels Extremely Lucky To Film The Show In New York
Bridget Moynahan is comfortable being the sole woman among many men and her work on "Blue Bloods" is no different, as Moynahan plays Erin Reagan, the one woman among her large family of law enforcement workers. Erin's father, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), is the New York Police Department's commissioner, just as his father, Henry (Len Cariou), was before him. Her brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a rough-and-tumble NYPD detective, and her brother Jamie (Will Estes) eventually becomes a sergeant in the NYPD. Erin is also in law enforcement as Assistant District Attorney.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Split On The Major Change To Tess' Fate In The HBO Series
It's no secret that live-action video game adaptations have had a bit of a rocky history, consistently failing at the box office and premiering to lukewarm (and sometimes downright horrific) reviews. For the most part, it's widely accepted that video game movies and television shows are simply not good; particularly due to the long line of horrible adaptations we've seen in the past.
Justin Roiland's Rick And Morty Dismissal Leaves A Lot Of Characters Without A Voice
With series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland's firing from "Ricky & Morty" due to unearthed charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment being announced, more than just Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez will be left in need of a voice. Roiland's charges stem from January 2020, when he inflicted domestic battery and corporal injury upon a Jane Doe. The charges against Roiland carry a possible seven-year prison sentence if the voice actor is found guilty. It currently remains unclear what will become of the creator's other shows, one of which is "Koala Man" currently airing on the streaming platform Hulu.
Rick And Morty Fans Think The Show Already Has A Built-In Contingency Plan For Justin Roiland's Departure
The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse. In January 2023, charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment were brought against "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland in Orange County, California. They stem from a 2020 incident reportedly involving an unnamed woman Roiland was involved with at the time. In response to this news, Adult Swim made the decision to part ways with Roiland on January 24, 2023, with a spokesperson saying in a brief statement, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," as mentioned by Deadline. As this situation continues to unfold, "Rick and Morty" viewers have begun to question what will become of it, in addition to Roiland's other projects.
The Last Of Us' Showrunners Were 'Ruthless' In Their Pursuit Of Creating The Perfect Clickers
"The Last of Us" takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by a fungal infection, with most humans throughout this wasteland having been transformed into bloodthirsty abominations known simply as "Infected." These Infected are controlled by the Cordyceps fungus growing within their brains, and while every one of these monsters pose a dangerous threat to humanity — the second episode of "The Last of Us" shows that not all Infected are cut from the same cloth.
Whatever Happened To Wayne Unser From Sons Of Anarchy?
As the longtime chief of police in Charming, Wayne Unser is one of SAMCRO's biggest allies on FX's "Sons of Anarchy." A corrupt cop, Unser looks the other way on the motorcycle club's activities despite his misgivings. The veteran chief believes the club helps keep Charming safe from drugs or gentrification, though he also knows the police department isn't respected as a result.
The Winchesters Fans Are Ecstatic To See Dean Back On Screen
"The Winchesters" may be a prequel to "Supernatural," but that hasn't stopped the show from directly following up with one of the original show's most major characters. The series is narrated by none other than Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, who appears to be taking a stroll down memory lane and reflecting on the lives of his parents after the events of "Supernatural." Yes, Dean did die during the ending of "Supernatural." No, "The Winchesters" has not yet revealed how the character has returned — just one of the show's many mysterious plot threads.
Who Plays Trevor On That '90s Show?
Netflix hit a nostalgic gold mine with "That '90s Show," taking audiences back to Point Place, Wisconsin. If the setting and the new version of the iconic "That '70s Show" theme song weren't enough, the series also brought back Red (Kurtwood Smith), Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), and most of the characters fans knew and loved from the original series.
Bella Ramsey Seems Confident That We'll Get The Last Of Us Season 2
"The Last of Us" is off to a tremendous start on HBO, breaking numerous records for the network along the way. The adaptation of the award-winning video game follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), an unlikely duo traveling across the zombie-filled country with the hopes of finding a cure for the apocalyptic infection.
The Boys Season 4 Teasers Promise A Chilling Next Chapter On The Back Of Homelander's Horrific Actions
A world filled with superheroes of varying and fantastic powers sounds like an interesting world to live in. Just think what a figure like Superman could accomplish, or if well-stocked and well-funded individuals would be able to stalk the night and dispense justice on those that would prey on the weak and innocent. Of course, the major elephant in the room is that people are ultimately people, and even those associated with a term like 'hero' are just as fallible as the rest of us. If anything, perhaps Lord Acton was right when he wrote, "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority."
The Last Of Us Fans Are Devastated Over Tess' Traumatic Scene In Episode 2
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 2. Fungus has never been more terrifying than on HBO's newest phenomenon, "The Last of Us." The postapocalyptic television series is not only adapted from the 2013 video game of the same name but also based on the very real and disturbing occurrence of Cordyceps. Explained in vivid and horrifying detail in the cold open of Episode 1, it is obvious that this is no ordinary infection tale. But if a fungus capable of puppeteering you like a nightmarish marionette isn't enough to traumatize you, there are always the emotional stakes of the series.
The Winchesters Fans Are Buzzing Over The Chevy Impala In Episode 8
"The Winchesters" is off to a hot start on The CW, expanding on the story "Supernatural" started by giving fans a look at Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) parents Mary and John in a story that mirrors the brothers' own tale. "The Winchesters" kicked off its inaugural season with John coming home from the Vietnam War with a mysterious letter from his missing father.
