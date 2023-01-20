BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 13 HOURS AGO