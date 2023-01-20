Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
NBC5 News to participate in Special Olympics Penguin Plunge
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some members of the NBC5 News Team will be participating in the Penguin Plunge on Saturday, February 4th at 9 a.m. on the Burlington waterfront. The event supports Special Olympics Vermont and brings in 40 percent of their operating budget. NBC5 Anchors Brian Colleran and Alice...
mynbc5.com
UVM men's hoops hits the road for clash against Binghamton
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a rocky start to the season, Vermont travels to Binghamton following back-to-back wins in conference play. Unlike past seasons, the America East regular season title is still wide open, with four teams sporting two losses. A big key to the Catamounts' pair of home wins...
mynbc5.com
Winter Renaissance Faire returns to Vermont in February
ESSEX, Vt. — Fans of medieval history, listen up — the Winter Renaissance Faire will return to the Champlain Valley Exposition in February. The weekend-long event, which is currently in its 6th year in Essex Junction, will be held on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Vermont Gatherings, the event organizer.
mynbc5.com
CVU boys basketball beats rival to extend winning streak to six games
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — In front of a jam-packed crowd at South Burlington High School, CVU overcame an early deficit to earn a 49-43 win over the Wolves. South Burlington started out hot from the tipoff, as Tyler Bergmans and Ethan Sandberg connected for near back-to-back three-point shots in the first quarter. As a team, the Wolves hit four first-quarter threes to go up 18-14.
mynbc5.com
Ausable Valley High School girls' basketball uses strong first half to secure win over Peru, 41-29
PERU, N.Y. — Ausable Valley High School girls' basketball used a 24-5 run in the first half, to secure the win over Peru High School, 41-29. Patriot senior guard Lilley Keyser led all scorers with 17 points on the night, while ___ guard Brooklyn Douglass also chipped in 12 points.
mynbc5.com
Rice girl's basketball snuffs comeback attempt from South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A matchup between Rice Memorial High School and South Burlington High School started off slow, but built to an exciting crescendo as the Green Knights ended the night with a decisive victory over the Wolves. The Wolves hit multiple three-point shots to close out the...
Addison Independent
MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
BFA Fairfax High School bans fans from basketball games after alleged racist incident
One Vermont High School has banned its fans from attending basketball games indefinitely after an alleged racist incident last week. This latest incident happened during a boys basketball game between BFA Fairfax and Milton last week. It’s the latest of a recent span of alleged racial incidents throughout Vermont high school sports. The game was […]
WCAX
Economic development announcement in Ticonderoga
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New York secretary of state will be in the North Country Monday. Secretary Robert Rodriguez participated in the closing ceremonies at Lake Placid’s FISU World Games on Sunday night,. Monday, he’s expected to make an economic development announcement in Ticonderoga. The announcement is...
mynbc5.com
Midweek storm will bring a half-foot of snow to many
A storm will rapidly strengthen over the middle of the country on Tuesday and race northeast on Wednesday. This system is expected to create a period of heavy snowfall Wednesday evening, before turning lighter and mixing with sleet and freezing rain early Thursday morning. Travel will be difficult, and school delays are likely.
mynbc5.com
'Cats out shoot Highlanders for second straight win
The inconsistencies that have plagued the Catamounts offensively may be a thing of the past as the men's basketball team steamrolled the NJIT Highlanders Sunday afternoon 85-69 in Burlington. Led by fifth-year senior Finn Sullivan and his career-high 28 points, the 'Cats drained 32 buckets, their most against a Division...
newyorkalmanack.com
Valcour Island in the Early 20th Century
In this program, Roger Harwood will give a presentation featuring photos and stories of the long gone community of farmers and camps which thrived on Valcour Island. This program will begin at 6:45 pm and is free and open to the public. The Clinton County Historical Association is located at 98 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh. For more information visit their website or call (518) 561-0340.
WCAX
Region ramps up for next winter storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
mynbc5.com
Cookie dough for a cause: Plattsburgh elementary school raising money to help community
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Students at Oak Street Elementary in Plattsburgh have raised money to help those in their community that are sick. They've done this by selling cookie dough — a symbol of good times and comfort in many homes. Student council members, all part of the fifth...
First Bite: Three Ways to Brunch at the Grey Jay in Burlington
Honey Road executive chef and co-owner Cara Chigazola Tobin is a big birder. In March, when she and general manager and co-owner Allison Gibson announced their plans to open a daytime restaurant, Chigazola Tobin explained its avian name, the Grey Jay. "It's my favorite bird," she said. "They're really curious...
WCAX
Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development. Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington. Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies. Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill. Updated: 5 hours...
mynbc5.com
First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March
WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks
Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
mynbc5.com
Fire departments from across Northern New York battle fire in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A business complex in Saranac Lake was up in flames early Wednesday morning as multiple fire departments from across Northern York were called in to battle the blaze. The Saranac Lake Fire Department confirmed a fire at the Aubuchon Hardware Plaza began around 3:30 a.m.
mychamplainvalley.com
Business owners struggle with new parking policy in Plattsburgh
In October, a new paid parking policy went into effect in the City of Plattsburgh; and a few business owners were worried it would have a negative impact on their business. Now a few months later, some owners said that negative impact came to fruition. The owner of gem goddess...
