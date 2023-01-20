ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

mynbc5.com

NBC5 News to participate in Special Olympics Penguin Plunge

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some members of the NBC5 News Team will be participating in the Penguin Plunge on Saturday, February 4th at 9 a.m. on the Burlington waterfront. The event supports Special Olympics Vermont and brings in 40 percent of their operating budget. NBC5 Anchors Brian Colleran and Alice...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM men's hoops hits the road for clash against Binghamton

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a rocky start to the season, Vermont travels to Binghamton following back-to-back wins in conference play. Unlike past seasons, the America East regular season title is still wide open, with four teams sporting two losses. A big key to the Catamounts' pair of home wins...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Winter Renaissance Faire returns to Vermont in February

ESSEX, Vt. — Fans of medieval history, listen up — the Winter Renaissance Faire will return to the Champlain Valley Exposition in February. The weekend-long event, which is currently in its 6th year in Essex Junction, will be held on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Vermont Gatherings, the event organizer.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

CVU boys basketball beats rival to extend winning streak to six games

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — In front of a jam-packed crowd at South Burlington High School, CVU overcame an early deficit to earn a 49-43 win over the Wolves. South Burlington started out hot from the tipoff, as Tyler Bergmans and Ethan Sandberg connected for near back-to-back three-point shots in the first quarter. As a team, the Wolves hit four first-quarter threes to go up 18-14.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Economic development announcement in Ticonderoga

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New York secretary of state will be in the North Country Monday. Secretary Robert Rodriguez participated in the closing ceremonies at Lake Placid’s FISU World Games on Sunday night,. Monday, he’s expected to make an economic development announcement in Ticonderoga. The announcement is...
TICONDEROGA, NY
mynbc5.com

Midweek storm will bring a half-foot of snow to many

A storm will rapidly strengthen over the middle of the country on Tuesday and race northeast on Wednesday. This system is expected to create a period of heavy snowfall Wednesday evening, before turning lighter and mixing with sleet and freezing rain early Thursday morning. Travel will be difficult, and school delays are likely.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

'Cats out shoot Highlanders for second straight win

The inconsistencies that have plagued the Catamounts offensively may be a thing of the past as the men's basketball team steamrolled the NJIT Highlanders Sunday afternoon 85-69 in Burlington. Led by fifth-year senior Finn Sullivan and his career-high 28 points, the 'Cats drained 32 buckets, their most against a Division...
BURLINGTON, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Valcour Island in the Early 20th Century

In this program, Roger Harwood will give a presentation featuring photos and stories of the long gone community of farmers and camps which thrived on Valcour Island. This program will begin at 6:45 pm and is free and open to the public. The Clinton County Historical Association is located at 98 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh. For more information visit their website or call (518) 561-0340.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Region ramps up for next winter storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development. Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington. Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies. Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill. Updated: 5 hours...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March

WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
WILLISTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks

Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Business owners struggle with new parking policy in Plattsburgh

In October, a new paid parking policy went into effect in the City of Plattsburgh; and a few business owners were worried it would have a negative impact on their business. Now a few months later, some owners said that negative impact came to fruition. The owner of gem goddess...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

