Bey is Back! Beyoncé Slays Stage After 4 Years for Reportedly $24M Invite-Only Dubai Concert
Beyoncé has returned to the stage after a four-year hiatus. According to USA Today, the Bootylicious performer did a show at the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai over the weekend. The Jan. 21 was her first performance since she took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event back in 2018.
Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Estate Items Sent to Auction, Proceeds to Benefit Black Churches
The former judge and fashion icon on the hit CW television show America’s Next Top Model will have items featured in a world-leading auction. Design and art pieces from the estate of the former creative director of Vogue, André Leon Talley, who died at age 73 in 2021, have been added to the auction catalog at Christie’s, the renowned auction house.
Grammy Award Winner Cee Lo Green Signs Partnership Deal with Black-Owned Victor George Spirits
Victor George Spirits (VGS) announced today they have entered into a partnership agreement with singer, songwriter and actor, Cee Lo Green (Cee Lo) who has won five Grammy Awards, one BET award, one Billboard music award as well as nominations for over eighteen other Grammy awards. Victor George Spirits and...
Comedian Maya Rudolph Cast as New Spokesperson For M&Ms
The company has dubbed Rudolph its “Chief of Fun.” It’s appropriate given her memorable run on SNL and her terrific work in such fare The Good Place and the Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids. “I was already the person that likes to watch the Super Bowl for ads, so I...
Grammys Hosts ‘Whitney Houston Hotel’ Launch in Week-Long Celebration of Singer’s 60th Birthday
She may not have been singing about us when she said “I Will Always Love You,” but the world will always love her back. To mark the late singer Whitney Houston‘s 60th birthday, the Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave have launched the “Whitney Houston Hotel,” as part of Grammy week. The Grammys will take place Sunday, February 5.
Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph Set to Lift Her Voice and Sing Negro National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII
The world is about to be graced with the angelic vocals of this actress once again. Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is set to sing The Negro National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NFL...
Powerhouse Couple Launches Black-Owned Bourbon PurCellos1789
Socialites Tomeka and hubbie Herbert Purcell wanted to break into the Bourbon space but the odds were against them since only 1% of Bourbon brands in the country are owned by African Americans. “We want to reimagine the Bourbon experience, but it was a bit intimidating. Bourbon is a sexy,...
