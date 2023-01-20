CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte.

The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.

He’s described as a Black man wearing a gray hoodie with maroon jogging pants and white sneakers, standing about six feet tall. CMPD said the suspect has “what appears to be a cross tattoo on his forehead between his eyes.”

CMPD posted photos of the suspect showing him wearing a medical mask, and one other picture shows a tattoo on his left hand.

CMPD said during a news conference Friday that investigators believe someone will be able to recognize the suspect’s unique tattoos.

The robbery happened just a day after the same Walgreens was robbed by a different suspect. CMPD said that suspect was arrested after a three-day robbery spree throughout the city.

If you have information about the suspect CMPD is looking for, you’re urged to call 704-334-1600.

(WATCH BELOW: Man accused of carjacking 70-year-old, armed robbery in Gastonia crime spree)

©2023 Cox Media Group