Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Trump Tight-Lipped on Pic of Him and Philly Mobster
The Trump campaign isn’t saying much about how an infamous former mob boss ended up taking a picture with the ex-president at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach earlier this month. Ex-con Joey Merlino, who reputedly ran Philadelphia’s organized crime family, is seen giving a thumb’s up with Donald Trump in the photo obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer. “President Trump takes countless photos with people. That does not mean he knows every single person he comes in contact with,” a campaign spokesperson said, declining to say whether Trump knows Merlino or was aware of his history. The Inquirer notes that the picture may “renew concerns among Trump loyalists eager to help him retake the White House next year that he still lacks the sort of protective political infrastructure that would prevent a candidate for president from taking a picture with a convicted mobster whose last stint in federal prison ended in mid-2020.”Read it at The Philadelphia Inquirer
Washington Examiner
McConnell urges Justice Department to probe Trump and Biden classified document cases equally
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging the Justice Department to probe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump equally in the investigations into their handling of classified documents. The Senate GOP leader also said he agreed with Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint special counsels in...
Pastor Says He's Confused Why Evangelicals Are Abandoning Donald Trump
Donald Trump has previously called the lack of support he has gotten from evangelical leaders "disloyalty."
More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
Silk Turns Diamond’s Funeral Into An Anti-Vax Trump Rally
Rochelle “Silk” Richardson couldn't even lay her sister, Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway, to rest without allowing a memorial to devolve into a QAnon-style MAGA rally of anti-vaxxers. The post Silk Turns Diamond’s Funeral Into An Anti-Vax Trump Rally appeared first on NewsOne.
‘We Are in Hell’: Texts Reveal the Jan. 6 Spiral of Ali Alexander, Kanye’s Election-Denying Confidant
Ali Alexander — the far-right political agitator infamous for organizing the Jan. 6 protests that morphed into a bloody insurgency — has treated his recent Twitter reinstatement as a coming out party. He’s used his @Ali handle to diss political enemies (including trashing Marjorie Taylor Greene) and boast of his online prowess. “No one wants the Ali Alexander smoke,” he tweeted with typical modesty last week. “Can you imagine being stupid enough to come for crazy intelligent highly favored Ali Alexander?” In his blitz back into the public sphere Alexander has been touting his connection to another modest man: prospective...
Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor
Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Trump Confused His Ex-Wife With the Rape Accuser He Called “Not My Type”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Former President Donald Trump has given many denials to writer E. Jean Carroll’s allegation that he cornered her and raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s. He’s called Carroll’s story “all fiction,” “a con job,” and “a big fat hoax.”
Washington Examiner
McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Federal Judge Orders Bannon Ally to End Harassment Campaign Against Creditors
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A federal bankruptcy judge slapped exiled Chinese mogul Guo Wengui with new restrictions this week after finding that Guo had defied an earlier order to stop a harassment campaign by his fans aimed at lawyers for his creditors.
Anti-abortion leaders and advocates say Trump will have to regain their trust
Several anti-abortion leaders and advocates have voiced mixed feelings about Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, with many noting the former president will have to work to regain their trust.
“An Extreme Amount of Pain”: How a Notorious Jail Failed a Disabled Transgender Inmate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When Kara Sternquist was arrested and jailed in MDC Brooklyn—a scandal-plagued federal detention center—she already had what a prosecutor described as “unique medical challenges.” After receiving surgery to address a spinal compression prior to her arrest, Sternquist was left with “very limited sensation in the bottom half of her body” and used devices like canes to walk, according to her attorney. She also was unable to use the toilet on her own and instead relied on a catheter, which needed to be replaced regularly.
George Santos Voters Are Asking Him to Follow Through on Promise to Resign
A poll has found the majority of New York voters want the Republican to resign, with the congressman vowing to do so if his "142,000 voters" called for it.
Washington Examiner
New York voters overwhelmingly want George Santos to resign: Poll
A majority of New York voters want their newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, according to a recent poll. About 59% of voters in the state say Santos should step down from office, with that opinion shared by a large number of both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new survey by the Siena College Research Institute. Only 17% said Santos should finish out his two-year term, with another 23% who said they had no opinion.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Be Trump’s VP
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Marjorie Taylor Greene is having a moment,” a recent headline declared, one of a host of news reports wondering why the Georgia congresswoman—whose endorsement of the execution of prominent Democrats got her kicked off two congressional committees—is suddenly, sort of, cleaning up her act.
Extreme Right-Wing Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian Capital
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In scenes reminiscent of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump, crowds of supporters who appear to back former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed that country’s major government buildings, including the presidential offices, legislative building, and supreme court, on Sunday. While the situation continues to develop, images and videos posted on Twitter by people at the scene showed large swarms of attackers, mostly clad in the bright yellow associated with Bolsonaro surging into the buildings.
