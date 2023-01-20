Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Record Breaking Snowfall For Lubbock On Tuesday
If you thought Lubbock got a lot of snow on Tuesday, you'd be correct. As of Tuesday night the National Weather Service put Lubbock's snowfall at 7.2 inches. That breaks the old daily record for January 24 that was set in 1961 when it snowed 2.9 inches. The snow total...
Did Yesterday’s Snow Storm Bring Out The Lubbock Crazy Crowd?
Yeah, I'm not going to lie, that looks dangerous, but also REALLY Freaking FUN!. It seems like every single time it snows here on The South Plains, we get our share of pretty photos of landmarks such as the Buddy Holly Statue covered in snow, or the famous Smiling Bush with a dusting of white.
Dangerous Snow And Ice Hazards Are Possible For Lubbock
We are most likely going to get snow today, so will we survive?. It's weird how we basically get two winter blasts in Lubbock, with this being the second. This blast of cold today, should all predictions come true, should be a bit like a blizzard, and I'm not talking about the delicious Dairy Queen kind (I like the Heath the best). The crazy part about his winter storm is going to be how it's going to be pretty much like a drive-by.
Great Advice for Lubbock Drivers Parking Outside in the Snow
While there is a variety of great advice out there when it comes to handling Lubbock snow, there is one tip that I tend to see go unnoticed. You probably hear everyone go on and on about how to drive on icy roads, how to prevent your pipes from bursting, so on and so forth. But what about advice on parking your car outside in the snow?
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
Here’s How Much Snow Has Fallen Across Lubbock And Into The Panhandle
It's a snow day across Lubbock, the South Plains, and into the Panhandle. In many areas we have seen enough snow for kids to make snowmen, to have snowball fights, and we have seen more than enough snow to delay travel on the roads. Going into yesterday it was predicted...
Is It Legal To Live In A Treehouse In Lubbock? And, Why Would You?
So, housing costs are going up here in West Texas, and occasionally...desperate times call for desperate measures. I see this show pop up on TV every so often, called "Treehouse Masters", where a team of builders create these incredible treehouse designs for people who have wayyyy too much money for their own good. So, they build these Trump Tower-esque structures that are worth more than the average 3 bedroom Lubbock tract home.
HobbyTown Sets Opening For New Location: Double The Size, Double The Fun
Back in July 2022, I told y'all one of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
Lubbock-Area School Delays For Wednesday, January 25
The Lubbock area had a big snow day on Tuesday and while much of the snow on city streets and paved areas was melting by the end of the day, there is still a lot of snow on the ground and the possibility that snow that is melting could re-freeze overnight and cause some dangerous driving situations in the morning.
College Town Perk: Lubbock Gets Exclusive Menu Items At Popular Taco Chain
Living in a college town has its perks. Without Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University, Wayland Baptist, and South Plains College, life in Lubbock would be a lot more boring. Without of seasonal influx of college "kids" we wouldn't have nearly as many cool things to do, or in this instance, new dishes at a bargain price.
5 Easy Meal Ideas to Enjoy on a Snowy Lubbock Day
On a snowy day like today, all you want to do us snuggle up, stay warm, and enjoy some comforting food. So, here are 5 meal ideas that are perfect for a snowy day. You also likely already have the ingredients for one or more of these meals in your fridge and pantry.
Attention Lubbock: How to Keep Your Pets Safe in the Snow
A winter storm is rolling into Lubbock tonight, and while you are preparing your home and yourself for the snow, don’t forget to keep your pets in mind as well. While your pets will most likely be spending the majority of their time inside, you still have to be careful during the short time they spend outside to go potty or get some exercise. So, here are five tips to help keep your pet safe in the snow.
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students
I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Arrested by Police, Some With Various Serious Charges
We are almost done with January and are heading straight into February but there are some things you might have missed in local news. The first hurdle is that snow storm that is expected across Lubbock, I live out in the middle of nowhere with 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' and when it snows I lose the road. It's not because I drive like a granny but because its vast amounts of white untouched fields that I get confused, maybe some color could help.
Lubbock, This Is What Your Delivery Driver Wishes You Knew
Full disclosure: I rarely get food delivered to my home. It's pricey and sometimes the food quality diminishes in transport. I like to go out to eat or cook at home, that's just my preference. I also live in an apartment complex with a confusing numbering system, the bane of...
18 Lubbock Restaurants With Keto-Friendly Menu Items and What To Order
Have you been sticking to your New Year's Resolution to drop some weight? Dieting is probably more popular in January than any month of the year, and if you've been trying to lose some of those pandemic pounds on a ketogenic diet, you might be curious to know the best places in Lubbock to grab a bite to eat.
Video: Housing Development Near Wolfforth Looks Like A Scene From Mad Max
A friend of mine posted a video while working on a new housing development just south of Wolfforth and it looks like it's been pretty rough. The West Texas wind has been blowing like crazy, and there's no grass or buildings around to keep the level of dirt in the air at bay. It really reminds me of a scene from Mad Max.
Did Your Favorite Tea Disappear from Lubbock Stores? Here’s Why
As someone that enjoys a tasty drink but doesn’t always want soda or coffee, I typically go for tea. While I am fond of going to local tea shops to get my fix, sometimes it’s more convenient to just pick up a bottle at the store. While I...
Don’t Become A Victim When Attempting To Sell Things On Facebook In Lubbock
Facebook is a very popular place to sell things online. There are just so many people on the social media giant that if you want to sell a car, couch, home decorations, etc. the first place many people turn is Facebook and the Facebook Marketplace. There are even different groups where you can buy, sell, and trade with people in your own city.
Lubbock: These are Three Questions You Should Ask If You Get Fired
Although the height of layoff season is technically behind us, there is always a risk of being terminated. No matter how good of an employee you are, how long you’ve been working there, or how loyal you are to the company, you could still be at risk. Especially when...
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0