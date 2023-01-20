ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

Craddock’s bounce beats Highlands at buzzer in OT

Alexis Craddock hadn’t scored all game. She missed a buzzer-beater in the JV game. But when the sophomore guard caught the ball on the wing with time winding down in overtime of Conner’s (13-6) varsity game with Highlands (15-7), she didn’t hesitate. Craddock took two dribbles, pulled...
CovCath escapes Cooper in overtime

Evan Ipsaro completed a three-point play early in overtime to spark Covington Catholic, and the Colonels hit their free throws down the stretch to survive at Cooper, 78-69. Cooper struck first in the extra period to take a 67-65 lead. On the Colonels’ ensuing possession, Ipsaro made a physical drive to the rim, absorbed contact and put up a shot as he was falling backwards to the floor. The ball dropped through the net as the whistle blew, and Ipsaro buried his free throw to give CovCath the lead for good.
Tuesday NKY HS hoops round-up: Defensive stand preserves Conner win at Simon Kenton

Game-winning defensive stops may not receive as much recognition as game-winning shots in a basketball game’s final seconds. But games like this one proved they should. After a double overtime victory over Newport on Monday night, the Conner Cougars boys basketball team (14-6) hit the road to Independence to face the Simon Kenton Pioneers (14-7). Conner battled back from 14 down in the third quarter to take a 72-71 lead with 17.7 seconds left when senior point guard Landen Hamilton buried a three from the left corner.
Long returns to lead Beechwood volleyball

Matt Long returns to Beechwood to coach the Tigers volleyball team with fond memories from his first stint as head coach. Long guided the Tigers to the KHSAA state semifinals in 2002, the only other time the Tigers have advanced that far came in 1989. The Beechwood administration brought back...
NKU women pull off huge win over Horizon League leaders

The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team (12-7, 6-4) may be taking things on a game-by-game basis. But once the Cleveland State Vikings (17-3, 8-2) turned into the next opponent, the Norse dialed in for a huge reason. The Vikings had beaten the Norse in five straight meetings, including three times last year, the last one ending Northern Kentucky’s season in the Horizon League quarterfinals.
LINK nky area top 10 boys and girls basketball rankings

Alrighty, the dog days of the season are here. Late January bus rides in the cold, practices getting stale and those practice jerseys starting to reek no matter how much Tide and dryer sheets are used in the washer. It’s the point of the season where the great teams separate themselves from the good ones as teams wait for February and the postseason to get here as we’re two-thirds of the way through the regular season.
Southgate House Revival hosts The Gibson Brothers on tour

The Gibson Brothers are making a stop at the Southgate House Revival in Newport on Feb. 16 during their album release tour. Their album Darkest Hour is set to be released on Jan. 27. Their signature sound is a mixture of bluegrass, country, and Americana with lyrics about day-to-day life...
Covington Commission agrees to work with Tri-State Trails on bike plan

Impassioned activists and supporters reiterated the importance of protected bike lanes one week after last Tuesday’s false start at the Covington caucus meeting. “So if you all want to come back and talk to us at a legislative meeting,” Mayor Joe Meyer said last week, “we’re glad to have you do that. But just be mindful that on this trails agreement. We’re 100% in support of it.”
Wilder City Council votes to extend Fischer Homes development approvals

Representatives from Grand Communities, LLC., a subsidiary of Fischer Homes, answered questions from concerned residents and city council members during a Wilder City Council meeting earlier this month. The conversations were a continuation of exchanges that took place during the council meeting on Jan. 3, in which several local residents...
Kenton, Campbell Counties issues level 1 snow emergency

Kenton and Campbell Counties have issued a level 1 travel advisory ahead of expected snowfall Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning. Kenton County has issued a snow emergency beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release sent by Communications Manager Sara Sgantas. Shortly after, the Campbell County Emergency Management Director, William Turner, issued a level 1 travel advisory beginning at 1 a.m.
New year, new career? Expo to be held at Kenton County Library

Meet career coaches to polish up your resume at the Erlanger branch of the Kenton County Library during their Career Expo Thursday. Career coaches will be on hand to help perfect your resume, craft your elevator pitch, and polish cover letters. Then, 40 companies will be on hand with open positions.
Campbell County ‘not alone’ in audit findings, state says

Last week’s Campbell County clerk audit report for 2021, which looks into the financials of the clerk’s office, named three categories in which the county did not meet state standards; but the state said the county is “not alone in having these types of audit findings.”. State...
Brace yourselves: We may be in for more snow this week

The snowstorm that popped up Sunday may have come as a bit of a surprise; here’s a look at winter weather we’re expected to get throughout this week so we aren’t caught off guard again (hopefully). Early morning Sunday brought heavy, quickly accumulating snow with both Boone...
Aviatra Accelerators hires new marketing strategist and program manager

Aviatra Accelerators, a nonprofit accelerator dedicated to empowering women-owned businesses, has hired a new marketing strategist and program manager. Jasmine Hughes, previously a marketing and relationship specialist for Covington-based design studio AGNT, has experience in marketing, sales, data analytics, relationship management, content creation and business development. “For 2023, we are...
Factory Finish Shoe Repair closes doors less than a year after opening

Less than a year after opening last April, Factory Finish Shoe Repair has closed, according to the Covington Office of Economic Development. Factory Finish came from the mind of James Napier, a professional cobbler, musician and the son of the late Frenchman Napier, a long-time business owner and leather repairman in Covington. Factory Finish was a continuation of Frenchman’s business, with James wanting to carry on his father’s legacy in the city.
