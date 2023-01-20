ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Comments / 2

Kim
5d ago

He’s just destroyed his life. If robbery wasn’t bad enough, he has probably added an attempted murder charge on top of it.

Reply
3
Related
WAND TV

Danforth man arrested, wanted on 12 outstanding arrest warrants

IROQUOIS COUNT, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a 30-year-old Danforth man for violation of the sex offender registration act. According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 20, 2023 the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brenden N. Noel, 30, of rural Danforth, IL, on an outstanding Iroquois County Arrest Warrant.
DANFORTH, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Shots fired in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHR

Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car

THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
LEBANON, IN
WAND TV

Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Danville re-opens after November fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Habitat for Humanity ReStore is back open after experiencing a fire back in November. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is known for putting all the proceeds toward building houses for families in the community. Store Manager Taylor Enos said within the first few hours...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
ATWOOD, IL
WCIA

Danville Police release new details in 3-year-old girl’s death

Update 12:45 p.m. Danville Deputy Chief Joshua Webb released limited details on what the investigation has determined so far. Webb said the stairs the girl fell down were standard with a railing but could not fully answer if the stairs had child safety precautions such as a gate. He added that she was not home […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

One person taken to hospital after Champaign apartment building fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to the hospital with an injury after a kitchen fire at an apartment building in Champaign. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside an apartment at 908 Crescent Dr., Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Focusing On Danville, Vermilion County’s Positive

Efforts to promote the positive things about Danville and Vermilion County are advancing following the release of a new video promoting the area. On Monday the Danville City Council hosted a focus group discussion spotlighting the positive things about our area. Terri White and Lisa Odendaal of White-Smith Marketing Group...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Champaign Strides Shelter in need of basic items and volunteers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign Township opened their low-barrier shelter back in December. Now, there is a high demand for basic items such as plastic eating utensils, new men's underwear, and more. Community Relations Coordinator, Charlene Murray explained the need for food and how that can impact...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Local Chinese restaurant is closing soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Panda Garden in Terre Haute, is closing. News 10 visited the restaurant and was able to talk with the owner. He says that he is retiring from the food industry. For years, people could come and enjoy Chinese cuisine from this small home-town restaurant. There...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WAND TV

Tax Preparers remind us what's most important when filing taxes

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tax preparers in Champaign and Decatur were busy as they began the first day of tax filing this year. Martin Hood Partner Mandy DeJarnette explained why it's important to have all necessary documents ready. "Once you've gathered a lot of your documents, it's good to start...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy