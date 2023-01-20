Read full article on original website
Kim
5d ago
He’s just destroyed his life. If robbery wasn’t bad enough, he has probably added an attempted murder charge on top of it.
WAND TV
Danforth man arrested, wanted on 12 outstanding arrest warrants
IROQUOIS COUNT, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a 30-year-old Danforth man for violation of the sex offender registration act. According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 20, 2023 the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brenden N. Noel, 30, of rural Danforth, IL, on an outstanding Iroquois County Arrest Warrant.
newschannel20.com
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
Ring video captures Macomb County robbery suspect days before arrest in Illinois
FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fugitive, 18, Considered Armed and Dangerous after Chase Through Danville to East of Henning Road
(Above) Picture of Jacob Edwards provided by Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. An 18-year-old man wanted for bank robbery in Macomb Township, Michigan and also for carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana is still at large after being pursued through Danville Thursday night. The suspect, Jacob Edwards, allegedly was seen driving...
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
WAND TV
Champaign resident to go homeless for 14 days to experience challenges homeless people face
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Warren Charter will go 14 days homeless to experience some of the challenges homeless people face everyday. Charter began this project two years ago. His goal was to gain insight on the struggles homeless people face. "When I do this, I have an endgame. Fourteen days,...
WAND TV
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Danville re-opens after November fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Habitat for Humanity ReStore is back open after experiencing a fire back in November. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is known for putting all the proceeds toward building houses for families in the community. Store Manager Taylor Enos said within the first few hours...
Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
Danville Police release new details in 3-year-old girl’s death
Update 12:45 p.m. Danville Deputy Chief Joshua Webb released limited details on what the investigation has determined so far. Webb said the stairs the girl fell down were standard with a railing but could not fully answer if the stairs had child safety precautions such as a gate. He added that she was not home […]
WAND TV
One person taken to hospital after Champaign apartment building fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to the hospital with an injury after a kitchen fire at an apartment building in Champaign. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside an apartment at 908 Crescent Dr., Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the...
WAND TV
Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Focusing On Danville, Vermilion County’s Positive
Efforts to promote the positive things about Danville and Vermilion County are advancing following the release of a new video promoting the area. On Monday the Danville City Council hosted a focus group discussion spotlighting the positive things about our area. Terri White and Lisa Odendaal of White-Smith Marketing Group...
WAND TV
Champaign Strides Shelter in need of basic items and volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign Township opened their low-barrier shelter back in December. Now, there is a high demand for basic items such as plastic eating utensils, new men's underwear, and more. Community Relations Coordinator, Charlene Murray explained the need for food and how that can impact...
WAND TV
Urbana Park District creating community paper quilt for Black History Month
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — To honor Black History Month, the Urbana Park District is requesting paper quilt squares to create a community quilt. The paper squares can be downloaded from the Urbana Park District site or the PDF attached to this article. The directions ask that the squares be...
WTHI
Local Chinese restaurant is closing soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Panda Garden in Terre Haute, is closing. News 10 visited the restaurant and was able to talk with the owner. He says that he is retiring from the food industry. For years, people could come and enjoy Chinese cuisine from this small home-town restaurant. There...
WAND TV
Tax Preparers remind us what's most important when filing taxes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tax preparers in Champaign and Decatur were busy as they began the first day of tax filing this year. Martin Hood Partner Mandy DeJarnette explained why it's important to have all necessary documents ready. "Once you've gathered a lot of your documents, it's good to start...
WAND TV
Illinois hoops gets back on track with 69-60 win over Ohio State
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois has now won five of six games after their 69-60 win over Ohio State. Terrence Shannon Jr. was the leading man for the Illini. He scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half. Jayden Epps put up 14 points in his second career start.
