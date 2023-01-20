Read full article on original website
People in need of shelter invited to feel the Taco Luv
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A restaurant in downtown Terre Haute opened its doors to those in need of shelter after the city was hit with ice and snow early Wednesday morning. Taco Luv, located at 1330 Wabash Ave, reserved its indoor dining space for people who are experiencing homelessness. Owner Charles Harris said he […]
ISU welcomes variety of animals to Tilson Auditorium
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An animal lineup of arthropods, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals made its way to Terre Haute Monday evening. The Wild World of Animals was at the Tilson Auditorium as part of the Performing Arts Series for Indiana State University. The presentation was an entertaining and educational show in an intimate setting which presents the natural behaviors of animals.
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana
The annual Polar Plunge in Terre Haute is the largest fundraising event supporting Special Olympics Indiana, which includes local programs and the summer games. The 2023 Polar Plunge will take place on February 25 at the ISU Student Recreation Center. Registration begins at 10:30 am with the Plunge beginning at...
In Time Creative Counseling Services is a creative place to heal
In Time Creative Counseling Services is a place where everyone can find healing through drama, art and counseling. For more information visit intimeccs.com. In Time Creative Counseling can be found at 3400 Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute. Their phone number is (812) 814-9463. They are also on Instagram and Facebook.
One of Rolling Stone Magazine’s top drummers makes appearance at ISU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A very well known drummer who was listed on Rolling Stone Magazine’s top “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time” list, made an appearance in Terre Haute Tuesday evening. Kenny Aronoff spoke at the Tilson Auditorium as part of ISU’s speaker series....
Danville’s Habitat for Humanity reopens after fire
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity’s Restore in Danville is now re-opened. It had to close for two months after a fire in November. But now, people are shopping for clothes, furniture and everything in between. Taylor Enos, the store’s manager, said they had hundreds of customers within their first few hours. It didn’t […]
Snow Weigh!
FARMERSBURG, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Did you know if you get enough wet snow in the right amount it can collapse your roof?. Snow weigh, you say? Yes, weigh. Here are the numbers. Let’s start with fluffy snow and a ratio of 15-to-1, meaning you need 15-inches of snow to equal 1-inch of melted precipitation. This weighs four-point-one pounds per square foot. No problem.
Greene County EMA preparing for winter storm
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast as a significant winter storm appears likely to have a major impact on the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. “Old Man Winter is about to remind us he is still around,” said Roger Axe, Director,...
Vigo County School Corporation details efforts on diversity, inclusion
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vigo County School Corporation Interim Superintendent Tom Balitewicz announced on Monday the corporation had implemented a diversity task force in response to issues of racial harassment at West Vigo High School last year. Balitewicz had detailed plans for the task force at the last...
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana
A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested. During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
