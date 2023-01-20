Read full article on original website
Students present policy ideas to state about how to keep schools safe
Joud Dahleh, a student at the Ignite Institute in Boone County, told the media on Tuesday in Frankfort that even though she and her peers on the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council are just students, they care about their education, and they want to stay safe inside their schools. Dahleh...
Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids but Not Yours
Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
Officials hear 9 recommendations from high school students to improve safety at Kentucky schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky education officials heard from several high school students Tuesday about what they think should be done to improve safety at Kentucky schools. The members of the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner's Student Advisory Council presented nine safety recommendations. Those nine recommendations were released in a...
As my family found out, KY schools are denying services to gifted children | Opinion
If you’ve ever wondered why Kentucky can’t seem to get out of the bottom rankings of schools nationwide, at least part of the answer is now clear. I now have proof that when it comes to gifted education, Fayette County Public Schools is not only violating state laws and refusing to follow the Kentucky Board of Education’s Administrative Regulations, they’re not even following their own policies. At times, they even intentionally lie to parents about their own policies.
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
An Overview of the 12 Republican Candidates for Kentucky Governor's Office
With incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear seeking a second term as Kentucky's governor, 12 Republicans have declared their candidacy in Kentucky's Republican Gubernatorial Primary. Below is a list of the twelve candidates, confirmed by Kentucky's Secretary of State, including their career background and voting record on major issues, if applicable.
Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
NKU Faculty Senate president on Vaidya’s departure, budget woes: ‘They’re connected’
When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President Dr. John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to...
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
Kenton Mayors’ meeting tries to clear the air on county-imposed occupational tax, but no agreement
The monthly Saturday morning meeting of the Kenton County mayors held at Ft Mitchell city building spilled out into the hallway. The main topic of conversation was the contentious issue of the Kenton County Fiscal court raising the payroll tax rate from .7097 to .9097, along with the net profit tax, and increasing the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security max.
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
The Frankfort LINK: Kentucky continues to fight opioid epidemic
Kentuckian David Royce lost his son to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is killing Americans at an alarming rate. Speaking to the House and Senate’s Health Services Committee last week, Royce said that Kentuckians don’t have to keep dying and he challenged them to continue to fight the epidemic.
Wilder City Council votes to extend Fischer Homes development approvals
Representatives from Grand Communities, LLC., a subsidiary of Fischer Homes, answered questions from concerned residents and city council members during a Wilder City Council meeting earlier this month. The conversations were a continuation of exchanges that took place during the council meeting on Jan. 3, in which several local residents...
Covington Commission agrees to work with Tri-State Trails on bike plan
Impassioned activists and supporters reiterated the importance of protected bike lanes one week after last Tuesday’s false start at the Covington caucus meeting. “So if you all want to come back and talk to us at a legislative meeting,” Mayor Joe Meyer said last week, “we’re glad to have you do that. But just be mindful that on this trails agreement. We’re 100% in support of it.”
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
‘The Butcher of Kentucky’: How the Civil War general became the ‘Most Hated Man in Kentucky’
On Aug. 19, 1831, Stephen Gano "Butcher" Burbridge was born in Georgetown.
Kentucky City and County Names Out-of-Staters Regularly Mispronounce
Those who don't live in Kentucky usually just take a flyer on how to pronounce some of the city and county names here in the Commonwealth. Not everything is as it seems in the Bluegrass State. We march--and speak(?)--to the beat of a different drummer. TROUBLE WITH KENTUCKY TOWN AND...
Governor Beshear announces closure of Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY. - The Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund, created during the pandemic to help keep Kentuckians in their homes, will close to new applicants this week. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that since launching in February 2021, the fund had provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households.
