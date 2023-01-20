ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Reason.com

Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids but Not Yours

Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
KENTUCKY STATE
AOL Corp

As my family found out, KY schools are denying services to gifted children | Opinion

If you’ve ever wondered why Kentucky can’t seem to get out of the bottom rankings of schools nationwide, at least part of the answer is now clear. I now have proof that when it comes to gifted education, Fayette County Public Schools is not only violating state laws and refusing to follow the Kentucky Board of Education’s Administrative Regulations, they’re not even following their own policies. At times, they even intentionally lie to parents about their own policies.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
jpinews.com

Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kenton Mayors’ meeting tries to clear the air on county-imposed occupational tax, but no agreement

The monthly Saturday morning meeting of the Kenton County mayors held at Ft Mitchell city building spilled out into the hallway. The main topic of conversation was the contentious issue of the Kenton County Fiscal court raising the payroll tax rate from .7097 to .9097, along with the net profit tax, and increasing the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security max.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Henry County Daily Herald

What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?

Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
linknky.com

The Frankfort LINK: Kentucky continues to fight opioid epidemic

Kentuckian David Royce lost his son to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is killing Americans at an alarming rate. Speaking to the House and Senate’s Health Services Committee last week, Royce said that Kentuckians don’t have to keep dying and he challenged them to continue to fight the epidemic.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Wilder City Council votes to extend Fischer Homes development approvals

Representatives from Grand Communities, LLC., a subsidiary of Fischer Homes, answered questions from concerned residents and city council members during a Wilder City Council meeting earlier this month. The conversations were a continuation of exchanges that took place during the council meeting on Jan. 3, in which several local residents...
WILDER, KY
linknky.com

Covington Commission agrees to work with Tri-State Trails on bike plan

Impassioned activists and supporters reiterated the importance of protected bike lanes one week after last Tuesday’s false start at the Covington caucus meeting. “So if you all want to come back and talk to us at a legislative meeting,” Mayor Joe Meyer said last week, “we’re glad to have you do that. But just be mindful that on this trails agreement. We’re 100% in support of it.”
WKYT 27

Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
KENTUCKY STATE

