'When does this stop?' For 2023, an alarmingly bloody start. America has more guns than people — and it's starting 2023 with a steady barrage of violence after three years of isolation, stress and infighting during the pandemic. In California alone, mass killings have claimed the lives of two dozen people over just eight days. The victims include 11 people killed celebrating the Lunar New Year at a dance hall, seven farmworkers killed in Half Moon Bay and a 17-year-old mother and her baby shot dead in an attack that killed five generations. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says “this is not an acceptable way for a modern society to live."

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO