Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 7:27 p.m. EST
'When does this stop?' For 2023, an alarmingly bloody start. America has more guns than people — and it's starting 2023 with a steady barrage of violence after three years of isolation, stress and infighting during the pandemic. In California alone, mass killings have claimed the lives of two dozen people over just eight days. The victims include 11 people killed celebrating the Lunar New Year at a dance hall, seven farmworkers killed in Half Moon Bay and a 17-year-old mother and her baby shot dead in an attack that killed five generations. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says “this is not an acceptable way for a modern society to live."
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Comments / 0