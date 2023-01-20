ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

SOPAC Father-Daughter Exhibition Celebrates Black Art in Various Mediums

South Orange, NJ – It is often said that art inspires more art. That is certainly true for Kelvin and Corrine Slade, father-and-daughter artists featured in “SLADE: A Family Affair,” an exhibition at The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC, on display from January 26–March 5. There will be a free opening reception on Thursday, January 26 from 5-8PM.
Out Montclair and Porta Bring You ‘Sunday Slayday Drag Brunch’

Out Montclair is collaborating Porta in downtown Montclair to host a monthly dance party and monthly drag brunch to bring LGBTQIA+ people and allies together. The collaboration kicked off Saturday, January 21st with the “Satur-SLAY” Dance Party that will be held on the second Saturday of every month, beginning at 11:00PM. This party is open to ages 21+.
Montclair Gets pastaRAMEN – An Italian Ramen Sensation Opening Saturday

Montclair, NJ – You no longer have to choose between Italian or ramen. pastaRAMEN, a pop-up dining experience at secret locations in Montclair, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, is now making its permanent home in Montclair. This first-ever Italian ramen shop brings Japanese and Italian cuisine under one...
Montclair Crime: Burglary at Grove Pharmacy; Motor Vehicle Crime

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. January 18, 2023 (Glenridge A venue): Employees at ‘White Rabbit Black Heart’ reported that an unknown female entered the store and stole merchandise. The suspect was only described as a female wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans, light sneakers with a black jacket and blue mask. She reportedly stole a lantern valued at $105.00.
