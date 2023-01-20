Out Montclair is collaborating Porta in downtown Montclair to host a monthly dance party and monthly drag brunch to bring LGBTQIA+ people and allies together. The collaboration kicked off Saturday, January 21st with the “Satur-SLAY” Dance Party that will be held on the second Saturday of every month, beginning at 11:00PM. This party is open to ages 21+.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO