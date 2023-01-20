Read full article on original website
Jermall Charlo should be stripped of WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Jermall Charlo has been sitting on his WBC middleweight title for the last two years without defending it, making him a prime candidate to be stripped of his belt by the sanctioning body. Some boxing fans believe the main reason Jermall hasn’t been stripped is that he’s...
Canelo Alvarez begins training for May 6th fight
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez posted on social media video of him having his cast removed from his surgically repaired left hand and him beginning his training for his May 6th fight on Cinco de Mayo. Canelo will have to take it easy in training camp if he doesn’t want...
Eddie Hearn says Yarde must “gamble” against Beterbiev to win
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn feels that Anthony Yarde must take a “gamble” and go all out, trading huge punches with IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to have any shot at winning this Saturday, January 28th, in their fight at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Philly’s Gabe “King” Rosado & Dhafir “No Fear” Smith!
By Ken Hissner: What do these two Philly boxers Gabe “King” Rosado and Dhafir “No Fear” Smith have in common? You must beat them to enter the top 10 on many occasions. You cannot judge them by their records but by whom they fight which is tougher opposition than most contenders or shall I say pretenders do.
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin “Is not done” – Eddie Hearn
By Craig Daly: Jermaine Franklin appears to be the next opponent for Anthony Joshua in his tune-up fight on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, but the deal “is not done” yet, says Eddie Hearn of. Matchroom Boxing. Hearn states that he has offers out to...
How does Andrade fare against the top super middleweight fighters?
By Alex Fesl: Following Demetrius Andrade’s most recent victory vs. Demond Nicholson at super middleweight, he now establishes himself as one of the top contenders at that weight. Looking ahead, how does the former junior middleweight and. middleweight champion compare to the elite 168 lb fighters?. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez...
Fans Waiting For The Unveiling of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Signed Contract
By Vince D’Writer: For the majority of the year 2022, fight fans were anticipating the making of a mega fight between WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr, but unfortunately, the bout for the undisputed welterweight crown never materialized.
George Kambosos Jr picks Haney over Lomachenko
By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr is picking Devin Haney to successfully defend his four lightweight belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in May. If the recent pictures of Haney are real and not a photoshop job, Lomachenko will be fighting a junior middleweight on the night and giving away an enormous amount of weight. Haney lacks power, but when you have that size competing against a small lightweight in Lomachenko, you will win just by being the bigger guy.
Video: Did Lennox Lewis Have a Glass Jaw?
Lennox Lewis is widely viewed as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, and not without great reason. Lennox was a 3 time heavyweight champion, and his resume is an outstanding one, where he beat a who’s who of top heavyweight contenders over a fancy stretch from 1992 until 2003. Lennox also holds the distinction of being the last undisputed world heavyweight champion, more than 20 damn years ago.
Regis Prograis says Teofimo Lopez Sr is going to get his son hurt
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis is warning Teofimo Lopez Sr that all the trash talk he’s been doing is going to get his son Teo hurt when he gets him in the ring to put a beating on him. Right now, it’s unclear whether Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) is...
Beterbiev needs win over Yarde to get Bivol fight
By Jim Calfa: Artur Beterbiev needs a win over Anthony Yarde on Saturday night to keep alive his undisputed light heavyweight fight against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in 2023. Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) defends his IBF, WBC & WBO 175-lb belts against WBO mandatory Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) live on ESPN+ at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Anthony Yarde says Artur Beterbiev won’t take his “assault”
By Jack Tiernan: Anthony Yarde predicts that IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev won’t be able to take the “assault” he puts on him this Saturday night when he gets in range to begin landing his huge shots at the OVO Arena in London.
Celebrity / Crossover Boxing: Follower or Fan?
By Kieran O’Sullivan: Boxing is a savage rite whose sole purpose is to render the opponent unconscious. Boxing is controlled cruelty. Blood, guts, sweated pain. Boxing is broken jaws, cracked teeth, busted eye sockets. And that’s just the good stuff. If boxing is an art form, the opponent’s...
“Joshua don’t want to fight me” – Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: The talented former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder reveals that Anthony Joshua has no intention of fighting him, and he doesn’t understand why fans are still asking about the two of them meeting inside the ring. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) points out...
Eubank Jr’s team should be “concerned” about fighting Conor Benn says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr’s management team should have serious “concerns” about letting him fight Conor Benn after the way Liam Smith beat him, says promoter Eddie Hearn. Benn isn’t expected to be the next opponent for Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs), who appears to have...
Did Liam Smith Cheat Against Eubank Jr?
By Kieran O’Sullivan: If rumor were a river, would anyone find its source? The topography is vague, the maps suspect. You could get lost out there just looking. But everybody knows that what begins as a vague whisper often ends in a rumor river at high flood. A rumor...
Errol Spence betting 10K Tony Harrison beats Tim Tszyu
By Adam Baskin: Errol Spence Jr is betting 10K on former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison defeating unbeaten Tim Tszyu when the two fight on March 12th for the interim WBO 154-lb title at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Instead of Spence concentrating on his next opponent Keith...
Amanda Serrano Preparing To Add To Her Legacy
By Vince D’Writer: Amanda Serrano is a seven-division world champion who has won nine major world titles, and on Saturday night February 4th Serrano hopes to add to her legacy as she will face Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs) for the undisputed world featherweight championship, at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden live on DAZN.
David Benavidez can earn Canelo fight by defeating Caleb Plant on March 25th
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says that a victory by David Benavidez over Caleb Plant on March 25th could be the “statement” needed for him to get the elusive fight he’s been longing for against Canelo Alvarez. Hearn isn’t sure whether Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will agree...
Teofimo Lopez Sr says “Regis fight is not going to happen”
By Allan Fox: Teofimo Lopez Sr says his son, Teo, won’t be fighting Regis Prograis next for his WBC light welterweight title because there’s no money in that fight. Teofimo Sr states that Top Rank will be giving Teo a fight in late April or early May as a tune-up before he challenges for a world title against the winner of the rematch between WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall.
