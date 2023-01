It was all but a given as many have seen signs around the store, but it's now official that Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing their Quincy, Illinois store. USA Today reported that Bed, Bath & Beyond had added the Quincy, Illinois store to the list of locations they were shuttering the doors of. This newly updated list was shared during an earnings report that included mentions of possible bankruptcy.

QUINCY, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO