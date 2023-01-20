Read full article on original website
Northern Iowa Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize
A northern Iowa man has won a $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize. The Iowa Lottery says 41-year-old Travis Hovey of Riceville won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Blast” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s in Riceville, where he stopped to fill the gas tank of his wife’s vehicle, which he also almost let roll away.
These Are The Most Venomous Animals In Iowa
There are plenty of known dangerous animals in Iowa. In fact, it is so well known that there are already plenty of lists about them. These animals are obviously best to keep your distance from. Some animals however are a bit smaller in Iowa, but still very dangerous, and even venomous.
KIMT
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
Iowa Seeking State Campground Hosts
(Undated) — Iowa’s State Parks are looking for campground hosts at ten locations. Volunteers live at the state parks from one-to-five months and help with light maintenance. They also check in campers and are a resource for visitors. Hosts are given a free campsite while they host. They’re expected to volunteer 20-to-40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
The richest person in Iowa is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Iowa and the good he has done for the community.
KIMT
Man arrested after Mason City shooting pleads guilty
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a weekend shooting injured one person is pleading guilty. Reggie Isiah Williams, 32 of Mason City, is now set to be sentenced on March 20 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Mason City police say they found a...
KIMT
Mason City Burger King embezzler is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who stole over $1,500 from a Mason City fast-food restaurant has been sentenced. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $2,000 in damages. Law enforcement says...
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
KIMT
Mason City man accused of crashing into a patrol vehicle pleads not guilty
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man accused of deliberately crashing into a law enforcement vehicle. Jacob Monroe Cullum, 37 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, driving while barred, and eluding. Law enforcement says a fully marked patrol vehicle...
KETV.com
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
Iowa Woman Arrested For Driving 5 Times Over Legal Limit
Here's a fantastic time to remind you that it's never smart to drink and drive. It's dangerous and it's illegal. Something I was always taught when I was younger is that if you drink and drive you could kill yourself or worse, kill someone else. Imagine for the rest of your life trying to sleep at night knowing you did something like that to someone else. Pretty scary stuff.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing money from department store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from the Mason City Fleet Farm is pleading guilty. Law enforcement says Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 56 of Mason City, was working at the department store in 2022 when she took cash out of a register on 14 occasions. Court documents state $3,350 dollars was stolen.
A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa
A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
KIMT
Reaction to Iowa Gov. Reynolds signing passage of School Choice Bill
Iowa GOP Statement on Passage of School Choice Bill. "When Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republicans campaigned on 'parents matter', it wasn't just a slogan. Reynolds and Statehouse Republicans put parents and students first when they kept our schools open despite the hysteria, and they're putting parents and students first yet again with their historic school choice bill.
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through
In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
Thousands of federal dollars available to Iowa residents
Remember the pandemic? For some people it feels like it’s fading into the past, but aside from the continuing medical danger, a lot of people are still feeling the effects of the economic catastrophe of COVID-19.
